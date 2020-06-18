Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter Hilary Pays Tribute to Her Sister Katherine Williams-Dunning Days After Passing

✖

Katherine Williams-Dunning died on Saturday night in a car crash in Tennessee, and several of her family members have since paid tribute to her on social media, including her half sister Hilary Williams, who is also the daughter of country star Hank Williams Jr. After Williams-Dunning's death, Williams used her Instagram Story to share a photo of her younger sister, sharing a snap of Williams-Dunning standing in front of a mural of painted wings, smiling at something off-camera and wearing a t-shirt that read, "She laughs without fear of the future."

"My beautiful little sister Katie I'll always love you and miss you," Williams wrote. "I'll see you again one day beyond the blue." On Sunday, Williams-Dunning half sister Holly Williams shared the family's last photo with Williams-Dunning, which was taken on Friday morning. Hilary reposted Holly's photo as well as her caption, which she began by saying "I have no words." "On Friday morning I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie," Holly captioned the family photo. "We all went to my great aunts funeral on Thursday whom we all loved dearly, and now are faced with another one."

(Photo: Instagram / Hilary Williams)

"ALL we need is prayers," she continued. "My daddy. My little brother. Katie’s husband (he is awake and responding don’t know injury extent yet). My niece and nephew. Her Mama. The Dunning family. All of us. So. Many. Prayers. Jesus is close. Thank you all." Williams-Dunning died in a car crash in Henry County, Tennessee on Saturday after the 2007 Chevy Tahoe towing a boat she was driving crashed. Williams-Dunning was killed in the crash and her husband, Tyler Dunning, who was in the passenger seat, was flown to a hospital. According to Holly's post, he is "awake and responding" but the family did not know the extent of his injuries.

Williams-Dunning and her husband married in October 2015 after seven years of dating. They share son Beau Weston, 5, and daughter Audrey Jane, 2. Williams-Dunning ran a clothing company, Weston Jane, which featured graphic t-shirts that she designed. On the brand's website, Williams-Dunning wrote that she created the company to "build moms up." "At Weston Jane, our items are all either handmade or printed by another mom. Our business is all about moms supporting moms and women supporting women," she shared. "In a world where moms and women are constantly criticized and torn down, I wanted my business to be a place where they could be built up."