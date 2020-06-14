Holly Williams Speaks out Over Sister Katherine Williams-Dunning's Death With Last Photo: 'I Have No Words'

✖

Shortly after reports surfaced of Hank Williams Jr.'s daughter Katherine Williams-Dunning dying in a car crash Saturday night, Williams-Dunning's sister, Holly Williams, is speaking out over the tragic loss. On Instagram Sunday morning, the singer and songwriter posted a lovely photo of her family, which is now one of the last images taken of Williams-Dunning before her passing. In the caption of her post, Williams opened up about just how difficult this loss is for their entire family. Additionally, her message included a brief update regarding the condition of Williams-Dunning's husband, Tyler Dunning, who was also involved in the fatal car crash.

Williams began her post by writing that she has "no words" to express her sorrow over the loss of her little sister and continued to write how she got her family to take the photo Friday morning, which turned out to be the last taken with Williams-Dunning. Williams, who, like her father, is a country singer, wrote that the family recently attended the funeral of her great aunt, Loretta Fleming, days before and now have to face another one. "ALL we need is prayers. My daddy. My little brother. Katie's husband (he is awake and responding don't know injury extent yet). My niece and nephew. Her Mama. The Dunning family. All of us. So. Many. Prayers. Jesus is close. Thank you all," she wrote, concluding her caption with a Bible verse that read, "Be merciful to me, O LORD, for I am in distress; my eyes grow weak with sorrow, my soul and my body with grief. Psalm 31:9."

On Saturday night, News 4 Nashville reported that Williams-Dunning died as a result of a car crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 79. At the time of the incident, Williams-Dunning was driving the vehicle, which was towing a boat, when it crossed the dividing median of the highway, and then went through a rollover sequence.

Williams-Dunning was pronounced dead following the incident while her husband Tyler was transported to the Vanderbilt Medical Center. In her Instagram message, Williams noted that the family does not know the extent of his injuries but that he is awake and responding. Williams-Dunning leaves behind two young children, 5-year-old Beau Weston and 2-year-old Audrey Jane, whom she shared with her husband.