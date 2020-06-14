Katherine Williams-Dunning's Death Has Fans Flocking to Her Last Instagram Photo

✖

After news broke early Sunday night of Katherine Williams-Dunning's death after a car accident in Tennessee, fans took to the Instagram account of country legend, Hank Williams Jr.'s "Little Lady" to mourn her sudden passing. With the small business owner of the boutique, Weston Jane, sharing one of her last images just two days ago, the snapshots were simplistically sweet with Williams-Dunning sporting a black romper with a floral duster and a caption that paid respects to her family.

"Honoring my great Aunt Loretta today," she wrote on the first of two images as she looked off to the distance with a slight grin on her face. The second snapshot in her carousel included a countryside setting with a bright rainbow. "She was so loved and one of the sweetest ladies. A beautiful rainbow resided over her house yesterday. [rainbow, sunshine emoji]." She went on to credit to her stylish look by tagging two boutiques responsible for her chic appearance: Ribbon Chix and Bo & Co. Boutique.

While so many flocked to the last photo posted by Williams-Dunning on Sunday morning, many shared their condolences over the sudden passing, writing simply "Rest in Peace" or "RIP." Others shared more expressive words, with one fan writing, "Such a tragic loss of a beautiful young woman! My sincere condolences!" as another echoed the sentiment, writing: "This is so sad!! Prayers for the families and kids !!" alongside a string of crying emojis.

"This is a tragedy. Sending out prayers for your family," added another, while one fan wrote, "Go rest high on that mountain. Such sad news. Heartbreaking."

According to Country Now, Williams-Dunning, the daughter of country singer Hank Williams Jr., was killed Saturday in a car accident in Henry County, Tennessee. Per reports from Tennessee Highway Patrol, the 27-year-old mother-of-two was involved in a single-vehicle collision near West Antioch Road Northeast of Paris when her SUV crossed into the dividing median of a four-lane highway, intersecting with northbound lanes and rolling over. Williams-Dunning was with her husband, Tyler Dunning at the time, who was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where his condition is currently unknown.

Williams-Dunning, a small business owner and mom, was born Oct. 21, 1992. As the daughter of Williams Jr. and Mary Jane Thomas, she is also the sister of singer Sam Williams' and half-sister of Shelton Hank Williams (Hank III), Holly Williams and Hilary Williams. She leaves behind two children, Beau Weston, 5 and Audrey Jane, 2.