Gwen Stefani Victim of Bridal Shower 'Kidnapping' Ahead of Blake Shelton Wedding

✖

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding is inching closer to reality. On Thursday, Stefani's family celebrated the upcoming nuptials with a bridal shower that must have been a surprise to Stefani. The former No Doubt singer joked she was "kidnapped" for the party. Stefani and Shelton got engaged in October 2020 after five years of dating.

"I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate," Stefani said in a short video she shared on her Instagram Story. "I'm getting married!" Stefani then shared photos and clips from the bridal shower. "Feeling loved feeling blessed," she captioned a clip showing a bouquet of flowers. She shared photos of the gifts and cards she received as well. On Friday, Stephani posted a photo from the bridal shower with the caption, "She's getting married."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Shelton, 44, and Stefani, 51, started dating after working on NBC's The Voice together as coaches. They have also recorded a handful of songs together, including "Nobody But You," "Happy Anywhere" and "Go Ahead and Break My Heart." They are now planning the wedding... or more precisely, Stefani is planning the wedding. "If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried," Shelton told USA Today earlier this month. "French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff. I think [Gwen] knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control."

Shelton later told USA Today Stefani is still asking for his thoughts on some parts of the wedding planning. "I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it's going to be great," Shelton explained. "She's in the middle of planning the thing, and she's always so mindful... of me. She's like, 'Hey, I don't want to just take this thing over.' I think she's having a blast doing it. I mean, I know she's having a blast doing it."

One aspect of the wedding reception is already set in stone. While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Shelton said Stefani chose Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark's "If You Leave," which was featured in Pretty in Pink. The two share a love for 1980s music, so they decided one of the best-known songs from the decade was the way to go.

Stefani also told Seth Meyers they plan to keep the wedding "really simple." They want to keep the guest list limited to just family. "We are looking forward to that, though. It's gonna be fun," she said. "We're gonna make it really fun."