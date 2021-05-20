Blake Shelton Shares His and Gwen Stefani's First Dance Song

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are feeling the '80s vibes for their wedding reception! The Voice coach opened up during Wednesday's The Tonight Show Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about the first dance song he and the No Doubt singer had chosen, joking, "I think it's called the wedding march," before Fallon clarified what he meant.

Shelton then revealed he and his bride-to-be had chosen "If You Leave" from the Pretty In Pink soundtrack. "We talked about this. We both love the song. We're both fans of the '80s, why not?" Shelton said of picking the iconic Brat Pack soundtrack song. "Don't you think that would be a great one, though? We've literally talked about that." While the couple is excited to celebrate their big day, Stefani said they're planning to keep things small.

"We're keeping it very simple. Really simple," the "Hollaback Girl" artist said last month on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "I think the guest list will not have a lot of musicians. It'll be like my mom and my dad. It's literally going to be just family. We are looking forward to that, though. It's gonna be fun. We're gonna make it really fun." She quipped that "it's not gonna be a big, like, you know, it's not like the queen and king are getting married or something."

Stefani and Shelton first met coaching side-by-side on The Voice, and got engaged in October 2020. The two were aiming for a summer 2021 wedding, the "God's Country" singer told Hoda Kotb on the TODAY show in March, explaining, "I'm afraid if she and I wait until next November, I'm right back into The Voice cycle again. I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after. So hopefully this summer."

When he and Stefani do tie the knot, the country star said they're planning to eventually step back from the spotlight, which Shelton said he hopes is "not too far down the road." "We've both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing," he explained. "Been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things, but hopefully at some point we'll get a chance to live some life. And I think we're both ready for that, honestly. The older I get, the more I kind of feel like I'm starting to turn into a little bit of a hermit. You know, and just kind of passing on things."