Gwen Stefani Would 'Love' to Have Adam Levine Perform at Her and Blake Shelton's Wedding

Gwen Stefani is officially on board with fiancé Blake Shelton's suggestion that Adam Levine perform at their upcoming wedding, sharing on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday that she would "love" to have the former The Voice coach sing on her big day.

"I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding," Stefani told Meyers, though she noted that Levine's band, Maroon 5, might have to stay home. "I feel like we're not gonna have a wedding band," she revealed. "I feel like we're just gonna go with, like, a playlist. We're keeping it very simple." That means close family and friends and probably not very many of Stefani and Shelton's famous acquaintances.

"It's gonna be like, my mom and my dad and just literally gonna be just family," Stefani said. "We are looking forward to that though. It's gonna be fun. We're gonna make it really fun." She added that "it's not gonna be a big, like, you know, it's not like the queen and king are getting married or something."

Shelton initially proposed the idea of Levine performing at his wedding during a December appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, telling the host that he "kind of decided that I've been doing this a long time now and I've got a lot of favors out there. He may not like it, but Adam Levine's going to have to get the band together and come and play our wedding."

"I've already seen a music video where they crash people's weddings," Shelton continued, referencing Maroon 5's clip for "Sugar," "and he owes me a lot for just putting up with him over the years, so we can get Adam to come be our wedding band. Not maybe, we are going to."

Levine responded to the suggestion during a recent interview on SiriusXM's The Morning Mashup, joking that the famous couple "can't afford me." On a serious note, Levine revealed that Shelton and Stefani "haven't asked me yet," but that he "would love" to perform.

"I was just texting, literally, with them," he said. "I love them so much. It's so funny you mention [performing at the wedding] because I was just texting them 10 minutes just like, 'I miss you guys, I love you guys.'" "They're the best," Levine continued, sharing that while he "would love" the job and would "be honored," he thinks "they won't ask me." "They'll probably get Luke Bryan or something," he quipped.