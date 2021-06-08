Blake Shelton Feels Like 'a Kid on Christmas Morning' Working With Fiancee Gwen Stefani

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have recorded four songs together throughout their five-plus-year relationship, and Shelton still has to pinch himself every time it happens. In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the country star was asked about working with his fiancée, and he admitted that he's "still not really over that hump."

The most recent duet Shelton and Stefani released was "Happy Anywhere," and Shelton recalled the song's recording session, when he was "texting the writers, taking videos like, 'Oh my God, you are going to s— when you see Gwen Stefani is singing your song right now.' You know what I mean?" he said. "And they were freaking out." Shelton added that he still has moments "when we get into work mode, I know that it should be super emotional and personal," but because the couple has only done four songs together, he's "still more in blown away fan shocked mode when I actually work with her."

Stefani has surprised audiences at Shelton's concerts on multiple occasions and the "God's Country" singer shared that he's always excited to see the crowd's reaction. "There's been times where she comes out on stage, we'll have a plan if she's at one of my concerts and we always try to keep it on the down low, and then we'll start [previous duets] 'Nobody But You' or 'Go Ahead And Break My Heart,' and then I'll be singing it," he reflected. "And here I am dying from the time I stand on stage, walk out on stage until that moment hits, because I know on that set list people are going to s— in their seats when Gwen Stefani walks out here. It's like I'm a kid on Christmas morning. And so that's what it's like for me working with her. It's just exciting, it really is.

"Go Ahead and Break My Heart" was the first song the couple wrote together, and Shelton recalled having a pinch-me moment when he realized who he was co-writing with. "As we wrote this song and we wrote it on voice notes or whatever, sending them back and forth with each other, and it was only then did it dawn on me, not that it dawned on me, but it really was a shocker to me that, 'Oh my God, I'm writing a song with Gwen Stefani,'" he said.

"Only then did it hit me, she's an incredible songwriter," he continued.T"hese things she's coming up with, and then her voice on the voice notes and the way she sounded just singing it like a little scratch vocal to show me what she was thinking. It's like that voice, you talk to her and she sounds like Gwen, but when she sings, all of a sudden it's the girl, it's [No Doubt's hit] 'Don't Speak.' It's that icon.