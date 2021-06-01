Why Blake Shelton Is Leaving the Wedding Planning to Gwen Stefani

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will likely be heading down the aisle this summer, and Shelton is happy to let his fiancée take the reins when it comes to planning their upcoming wedding. "If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried," the country star joked to USA Today. "French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff. I think [Gwen] knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control."

On a more serious note, Shelton shared that Stefani is making sure to involve him in planning their big day. "I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it's going to be great," he said. "She's in the middle of planning the thing, and she's always so mindful … of me. She's like, 'Hey, I don't want to just take this thing over.' I think she's having a blast doing it. I mean, I know she's having a blast doing it."

Their wedding isn't the only thing Stefani is planning — Shelton revealed that his fiancée often picks out his clothes for him, a job he hands over to a stylist when he's coaching on The Voice. "I never pick my own clothes unless I'm doing one of these FaceTime calls with you, and I put on a cap and shirt," he said. "But [Stefani] picks my clothes for things like … something formal with the family. I never even pick my clothes for The Voice. I have a girl that does that for me. So, nobody lets me pick clothes. That's not a Gwen wedding thing. That's just in general."

Stefani discussed her wedding during an April appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, revealing that she and Shelton are planning on keeping things small. "It's gonna be like, my mom and my dad and just literally gonna be just family," she said. "We are looking forward to that though. It's gonna be fun. We're gonna make it really fun." She added that "it's not gonna be a big, like, you know, it's not like the queen and king are getting married or something."

In March, Shelton told Hoda Kotb on the Today show that he hopes to get married this summer. "I'm afraid if she and I wait until next November, I'm right back into The Voice cycle again," he explained. "I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after. So hopefully this summer. I think we're right here at the point with Covid, it looks like it may be okay, but I don't know. That's tentatively the plan, so we'll see."