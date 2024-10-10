Mark Wahlberg’s Wife Rhea Durham Shares Cheeky Vacation Photo of Him in the Shower

Mark Wahlberg’s wife Rhea Durham isn’t afraid to give her social media followers a glimpse of her hunk of a husband. She showed off his bare body while the couple were on vacation in Fiji in a recent post to Instagram, showing his naked body as he faced the ocean with a heart over his buttocks. The Four Brothers star posed in front of an ocean view while putting his hands in his hair underneath an outdoor shower. “😉😉Thinking back to this view of @markwahlberg 💋👀,” Durham, 46, captioned the picture.

He also shared a video of himself and his wife wearing swimwear on a deck. “On this beautiful holiday the sun will shine for you,” he wrote. “We’ve always wanted to come here, we’ve been talking about this for twenty-something years. Come out sun!” he added as he shouted to the sky.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Durham and the actor share sons Brendan, 16, and Michael, 18 – and daughters Ella, 21, and Grace, 14. Wahlberg and Durham began dating in 2001. Of their first meeting, Wahlberg surprised her with the location of their first date.

He told People that after their first date, he knew she was the one. “We met in New York City,” he said in 2009. “I asked her if she wanted to come out with me, and she said yes. Then I asked her if she wanted to come to church with me the next morning, and she said yes again. So that was our first date: St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York,” he recalled.

They wed on August 1, 2009, at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Beverly Hills.

He’s gushed about Durham publicly throughout their marriage. “I owe a lot to my wife,” Wahlberg said in a 2018 interview with The Sun. “She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for me and our children. I also knew that she loved me for who I am and that she was someone I could trust. Until I met her, I wasn’t ready to get married.”

But before meeting Wahlberg in the early 2000s, Durham was an in-demand model. She posed on several magazine covers and walked the runways of major designers.