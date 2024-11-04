How Gwen Stefani Reacted to Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still going strong! The “Hollaback Girl” singer shut down rumors that she and her husband are heading for divorce in the April 2024 edition of NYLON, admitting she has a tendency toward “overthinking.”

“The truth is I am in love with my best friend,” she told the outlet at the time. “And all this s-t I’m thinking of in my brain, that’s all it is – I’m overthinking.”

Shutting down tabloid divorce chatter definitively, the No Doubt artist added, “When you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship – I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. It’s just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is.”

Shelton and Stefani met as coaches on The Voice in 2014 and tied the knot in July 2021. Stefani is mom to three sons – Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo – whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Nearly a decade after the former couple’s split in 2015, Stefani dropped her track “Somebody Else’s,” which fans think is about Rossdale, in September 2024. “I don’t know what a heart like mine was doin’ in a love like that,” Stefani sings in the song. “I don’t know what a woman like me was doing with a man like you / But now I got a love so true.”

In the chorus, she belts, “You’re somebody else’s / And it doesn’t even break my heart / You’re somebody else’s / And I pray for them, whoever they are / Every day with you is rock bottom / Leavin’ you saved me, my God / Look at me blossom / You’re somebody else’s problem.”

Rossdale recently spoke out about the end of his marriage to Stefani on a March 2024 episode of the Amy & T.J. Podcast with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, saying that his “clearest, simplest shame” was giving his children a “broken home.”

“I never thought I’d ever get divorced. So there’s a simple shame in my life,” Rossdale said, adding, “I wish I could have found a way to not have that in their lives. It wasn’t fun for me to come from a broken home… It can be quite debilitating for kids… the overriding things is you don’t want to let your kids down.”

Seemingly referencing Stefani and Shelton, he added, “I go to a lot of events where there’s ‘the other team,’ so to speak and I just feel really proud of myself in my consistency as a father. I know in my heart that I’m super consistent.”