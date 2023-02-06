Luke Combs' Wife Nicole Shows off Winter Fashion Ahead of the Grammys

Luke Combs was nominated in three of the four Grammys country categories, and he will take the stage at Crypto.com Arena to represent the genre. Combs, 32, is married to Nichole Hocking, 30, who modeled some winter weather gear in the days before the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Combs and Hocking recently launched a new collection, appropriately named the Luke Combs x Nicole Winter Collection.

Back on Jan. 14, Hocking posted photos of herself wearing a grey puffy jacket. "Me [handshake emoji] puffers," she captioned the post. "Goddess!" Combs replied in all capital letters. Combs and Hocking married in August 2020 and are parents to son Tex Lawrence Combs, who was born on June 19, 2022.

Hocking and Combs launched their new winter collection on Jan. 23, sharing a fun video with their friends and family modeling the new attire. That same day, Hocking shared a look at the black long-sleeve shirt, which has "It ain't about the fame, it ain't about the glory." This is a line from Combs' hit single "Doin' This."

Combs earned three Grammy nominations this year, including Best Country Album for his third album, Growin' Up. "Doin' This" was nominated for Best Country Song, but Cody Johnson won for "'Til You Can't" before the main Grammys broadcast. "Outrunnin' Your Memory," Combs' collaboration with Miranda Lambert, lost Best Country Duo/Group Performance to Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde's "Never Wanted to Be That Girl." Combs, who was nominated for Best New Artist in 2019, is still looking for that first Grammy victory.

Combs and Hocking were introduced by mutual friends in May 2016 during the Key West Songwriters Festival. They both lived in Nashville, and they made their relationship official that September. In a recent ABC Audio interview, Combs noted that he has tried to keep himself grounded, as he remains surrounded by people who knew him before he was famous, including Hocking.

"That was definitely, like, a concerted effort on my part, you know, between me and the people that I've chosen to surround myself with ... people that I met when I first got to town and didn't have anything going on," he told ABC Audio. "And, you know, I met my wife before I had anything going on. I was driving the same car I drove in high school and [had] no-shows."

Although Combs hasn't had much success at the Grammys, he already has a big collection of awards from the country music industry. During the 2022 Country Music Association Awards, he won Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. It was his second consecutive Entertainer of the Year victory. He previously won the CMA Male Vocalist of the Year in 2019 and 2020. Combs won LMale Artist of the Year at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards.