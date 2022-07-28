Luke Combs Just Did Something Incredible for a Young Fan Diagnosed With Leukemia

Luke Combs made sure to bring a bit of magic to the life of one young fan. The "When It Rains It Pours" singer checked off a bucket list item for Addi Conley, who is living with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, flying her out to his concert at Buckeye Country Superfest over the weekend before bringing her on stage and serenading her.

"I want to introduce y'all to my new friend Addi. She has Acute Myeloid Leukemia. I heard about her story and knew I had to get her out to a show," Combs captioned a video of the special experience posted to Instagram. "I was honored to have her join me on stage in Columbus, OH this past Saturday and let her see what it feels like to play in front of the best fans in the world. This is a moment and video I'll always cherish. Thank you for being such an inspiration to us all, Addi."

Conley's mother revealed in a Facebook post that when Combs heard about her daughter's condition, the country star and his team went all-out to create a memorable experience, flying her and her family out to Ohio, providing transportation to the airport and making sure she got plenty of time with the Grammy nominee backstage.

Knowing that Conley's favorite song was "Better Together," the musician made sure to bring her out on stage for his performance of the hit song during the concert's encore, serenading her in a moment that had the crowd and Conley feeling emotional. "He chatted with Addi and hung on her every word. He gave so much love as we listened and cried with their stories they were exchanging," Conely's mother wrote in her Facebook post, calling it the "best night of our lives." She added, "This moment made time stand still. She was genuinely happy and so blown away by his kindness, honestly we all were."

Having shared the moment to Instagram, Combs' fans made sure he knew just how special the gesture was for everyone. "This was truly so special to experience live!" one concertgoer wrote. "Luke you are one of a kind! And Addi, all 65,000 of us in the stadium on Saturday night are praying for you!" Another added, "[You're] amazing @lukecombs I'm a 2x cancer survivor i know just how much this must mean to her."