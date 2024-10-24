Luke Combs Skips Major Award Ceremony — But For Good Reason

Country superstar Luke Combs is missing a major award ceremony this week, but it’s for a very good reason. Combs was set to be inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame — along with an illustrious group that also includes Jimmy Buffett — but he’s postponed his involvement so that he can participate in Eric Church’s Concert for Carolina event on Oct. 26 at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, benefiting the victims of Hurricane Helene.

While he will miss the Walk of Fame ceremony, Combs will still be inducted at a later date, according to The Tennessean. The Oct. 30 event will still go on as planned, with inductees including Buffett, gospel quartet The Fairfield Four, Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors Colin Reed, and Grand Ole Opry announcer and host Bill Cody.

“My apologies, everyone, with our stadium event for hurricane relief happening in Charlotte this weekend my schedule has changed,” stated Combs in a press statement released by event organizers The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and Visit Music City. “I won’t be attending the Walk of Fame ceremony later this month. Stay tuned for a later date.”

Combs concluded, “I want to send a huge congratulations to the other inductees, the late Jimmy Buffett and his family, The Fairfield Four, my friend Bill Cody and my partner Colin Reed, on their well-deserved recognition.”