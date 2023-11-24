Jelly Roll Admits He 'F—ed Up,' Begs for Help Pulling off Last-Minute Thanksgiving Miracle

Thanksgiving dinner emergencies can happen to anyone and this year Jelly Roll found it out the hard way. On Wednesday, the rapper-turned-country star took to social media to admit that he "f—ed up" and begged his followers for help pulling off a last-minute Thanksgiving miracle. "Please, if you have a contact at Barr's Music City Soul Food in Nashville, it's the best dressing ever," Jelly Roll said, revealing that he forgot to get the dressing for his family's Thanksgiving dinner. "Tell that lady I will give her $1,000 for Barr's Music City Soul Food dressing on Thanksgiving!"

Over on Twitter, Jelly Rolled echoed his plea, writing, "Dear Nashville does anyone have a plug BARRS MUSIC CITY SOUL FOOD- I'll pay someone handsomely to help me convince them to make me some dressing for Thanksgiving." News Channel 5 in Nashville reports that Jelly Roll did eventually acquire the dressing, with Barr's Music City Soul Food owner, Frederick Barr, saying that Jelly Roll's offer was more than generous enough for the restaurant to make up a couple pans of dressing. "It was that or nothing," said Jelly Roll's friend and coworker Boston, who picked up the food for the "Need a Favor" singer. "That's what I know. It was Barr's or nothing for the dressing."

Thanksgiving comes during a big month for Jelly Roll. He was recently nominated for multiple Grammys, and earlier in November he took home the CMA award for Best New Artist. During his acceptance speech, Jelly Roll said, "There is something poetic about a 39-year-old man winning New Artist of the Year. I don't know where you're at in your life or what you're going through, but I wanna tell you to keep going, baby."

Jelly Roll continued, "I wanna tell you that success is on the other side [of what you're going through]. I wanna tell you that it's gonna be okay. I want to tell you that the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror for a reason -- because what's in front of you is so much more important than what's behind you. Let's party Nashville!"

Reflecting on that moment and how it's since gina viral, Jelly Roll told The Tennessean, "Social media uniting over me while I'm having a moment of critical acclaim is beautiful because it doesn't always happen that way." He added, "I've spent my whole life being a large man but feeling unseen. In the past two days, I've never felt more seen, accepted and respected."