Luke Combs Fans Are Beyond Frustrated Trying to Buy Tickets for UK Concerts

Luke Combs is bringing his music worldwide, but fans attempting to score tickets for the 2023 Luke Combs World Tour stops in the United Kingdom are being left frustrated. After tickets for the tour went on sale earlier this month, many of the country music singer's UK fans have taken to social media lamenting that they have been unable to purchase tickets, which have begun to appear on third-party ticket sites at skyrocketing rates.

Combs, who is currently on tour in the U.S., announced his 2023 Luke Combs World Tour on Sept. 8, promising that the tour would bring him to "3 continents. 16 countries. 35 concerts." After kicking off in Arlington, Texas on March 25, and following stops in Australia and New Zealand, the third leg of the tour is set to bring Combs to Europe, with shows in Oslo, Norway, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, and more before ending with several stops in the UK. The final show is scheduled to take place on Oct. 19 at London's The O2 Arena.

Unfortunately for fans, purchasing tickets for those final UK stops has been anything but easy. As tickets went on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 16, many of Combs' UK fans took to Twitter to express their frustration when they were unable to purchase tickets, with many sharing that they later found tickets for the shows on other sites, seemingly purchased by third-party services to be resold at double and even triple the original price. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.