Luke Combs Fans Are Beyond Frustrated Trying to Buy Tickets for UK Concerts
Luke Combs is bringing his music worldwide, but fans attempting to score tickets for the 2023 Luke Combs World Tour stops in the United Kingdom are being left frustrated. After tickets for the tour went on sale earlier this month, many of the country music singer's UK fans have taken to social media lamenting that they have been unable to purchase tickets, which have begun to appear on third-party ticket sites at skyrocketing rates.
Combs, who is currently on tour in the U.S., announced his 2023 Luke Combs World Tour on Sept. 8, promising that the tour would bring him to "3 continents. 16 countries. 35 concerts." After kicking off in Arlington, Texas on March 25, and following stops in Australia and New Zealand, the third leg of the tour is set to bring Combs to Europe, with shows in Oslo, Norway, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, and more before ending with several stops in the UK. The final show is scheduled to take place on Oct. 19 at London's The O2 Arena.
Unfortunately for fans, purchasing tickets for those final UK stops has been anything but easy. As tickets went on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 16, many of Combs' UK fans took to Twitter to express their frustration when they were unable to purchase tickets, with many sharing that they later found tickets for the shows on other sites, seemingly purchased by third-party services to be resold at double and even triple the original price. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.
Tickets sold too fast for some fans to get them
3 continents. 16 countries. 35 concerts. This is my 2023 World Tour!⁰⁰Join/login to my fan club at https://t.co/RzSYEvromx to receive pre-sale info (info also emailed to members).
Tickets will go on sale to the public next Friday, September 16. pic.twitter.com/qJlBHlhSx8— Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) September 8, 2022
"Gutted I didn't get tickets for[Luke Combs] at the O2," tweeted one fan. "they sold out so quickly for both days."
Issues with presale
Not being able to get Luke Combs tickets at the O2 in the presale and this must be what heartbreak feels like 🥺💔— Katie Mostyn (@katiephilippa) September 13, 2022
"No link to ticketmaster for presale for Manchester?" asked somebody else. "Gone onto the tour dates page and other places seem to have bootleggers presale but not Manchester etc."
Some fans experienced site crashes
Tried to get presale tickets for your Manchester show but after waiting online for over an hour & many site crashes they said sold out. Anyone got a Three presale code??— Vicky Brentnall (@VickyBrentnall1) September 14, 2022
"Did this work for you I have my own 3 code and just keep being told something went wrong," one person asked in response to the above tweet before the original tweeter shared, "Can't even get to putting the code in on Ticketmaster!"
Fans tried to get tickets multiple times
Am I going crazy – you just get a code for U.K. presale but doesn’t give you a link or what ticket site?!— Chantelle H (@ChantelleLH2) September 9, 2022
"Did you manage to get a ticket ?? I've tried all the pre-sales and general sale now and I still can't get through," another fan shared their struggle.
Fans 'desperate' to find tickets
Desperate for Luke Combs tickets at the O2, now seeing them on resale for £165+ honestly touts are scum 😡🥺— • 𝐇𝐚𝐲𝐜𝐡 • (@haychy_9) September 20, 2022
"If anybody knows of anyone who is selling 2 x tickets to [Luke Combs] at [O2] London on the 20th Oct 23. Happy to pay face value on tickets 75 or under for wife and I," one fan sent out a plea for some help.
Fans helping each other score tickets
I’m selling 2 tickets to see Luke Combs at the o2 arena 19/10/2023 block 420— Jodie (@jodielouiseart) September 15, 2022
"Got my Luke Combs tickets," tweeted one person. "if I get better ones tomorrow will be selling mine face value for The O2, London."
Plenty of excitement
I GOT TICKETS FOR LUKE COMBS AT THE O2 🎉 pic.twitter.com/i8D7sdPeu1— Hannah🧣 (@HannahHeartss) September 16, 2022
"I DID IT. I GOT TICKETS," shared one fan. "Oh my god I'm so excited!!!! I've wanted to see Luke live for YEARS and he's finally coming to the UK. See you in October at the O2 [Luke Combs]."