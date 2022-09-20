Luke Combs Fans Are Beyond Frustrated Trying to Buy Tickets for UK Concerts

By Allison Schonter

Luke Combs is bringing his music worldwide, but fans attempting to score tickets for the 2023 Luke Combs World Tour stops in the United Kingdom are being left frustrated. After tickets for the tour went on sale earlier this month, many of the country music singer's UK fans have taken to social media lamenting that they have been unable to purchase tickets, which have begun to appear on third-party ticket sites at skyrocketing rates.

Combs, who is currently on tour in the U.S., announced his 2023 Luke Combs World Tour on Sept. 8, promising that the tour would bring him to "3 continents. 16 countries. 35 concerts." After kicking off in Arlington, Texas on March 25, and following stops in Australia and New Zealand, the third leg of the tour is set to bring Combs to Europe, with shows in Oslo, Norway, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, and more before ending with several stops in the UK. The final show is scheduled to take place on Oct. 19 at London's The O2 Arena.

Unfortunately for fans, purchasing tickets for those final UK stops has been anything but easy. As tickets went on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 16, many of Combs' UK fans took to Twitter to express their frustration when they were unable to purchase tickets, with many sharing that they later found tickets for the shows on other sites, seemingly purchased by third-party services to be resold at double and even triple the original price. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.

Tickets sold too fast for some fans to get them

"Gutted I didn't get tickets for[Luke Combs] at the O2," tweeted one fan. "they sold out so quickly for both days."

Issues with presale

"No link to ticketmaster for presale for Manchester?" asked somebody else. "Gone onto the tour dates page and other places seem to have bootleggers presale but not Manchester etc."

Some fans experienced site crashes

"Did this work for you I have my own 3 code and just keep being told something went wrong," one person asked in response to the above tweet before the original tweeter shared, "Can't even get to putting the code in on Ticketmaster!"

Fans tried to get tickets multiple times

"Did you manage to get a ticket ?? I've tried all the pre-sales and general sale now and I still can't get through," another fan shared their struggle.

Fans 'desperate' to find tickets

"If anybody knows of anyone who is selling 2 x tickets to [Luke Combs] at [O2] London on the 20th Oct 23. Happy to pay face value on tickets 75 or under for wife and I," one fan sent out a plea for some help.

Fans helping each other score tickets

"Got my Luke Combs tickets," tweeted one person. "if I get better ones tomorrow will be selling mine face value for The O2, London."

Plenty of excitement

"I DID IT. I GOT TICKETS," shared one fan. "Oh my god I'm so excited!!!! I've wanted to see Luke live for YEARS and he's finally coming to the UK. See you in October at the O2 [Luke Combs]."

