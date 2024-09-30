Billy Strings' Wife Ally Dale Gives Birth to Their First Child

Billy Strings is a dad! The bluegrass musician's wife, Ally Dale, has given birth to the couple's first child.

In an Instagram post, Strings shared a picture of his baby laying on his chest, writing in the post's caption, "After a long delivery, he's here! Mommy and baby are both doing great." He then added, "I'm a dad." Strings and Dale first shared the big pregnancy news back in June. "The love grows," Strings and Dale wrote in a joint social media post, adding, "We can't wait to meet baby boy this fall."

Billy Strings is an accomplished musician who has released three full-length studio albums to date, the second of which, Home, earned him the Best Bluegrass Album award at the 2021 Grammys. His most recent, Renewal, was released in 2021.

According to The U.S. Sun, Dale is a yoga instructor who also previously served as Strings' tour manager. The pair have reportedly been dating since 2014. They got engaged in May 2021 and married in 2023.

In an interview with NPR's World Cafe, Strings shared about Dale being with him since the start of his music career. "When she joined and jumped in the van, it was that. It was a van," he said. "It went from a van and five people to 20 people on two or three tour buses."