Garth Brooks Takes Over 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' and Fans Are Weighing In

By Stephen Andrew

Garth Brooks recently took over The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and fans are weighing in on his hosting skills. The iconic country singer stepped in for DeGeneres on Friday, and rocked a stylish cowboy hat complete with face shield, to help in slowing the spread of COVID-19. He also gave the audience a little impromptu songwriting session, in place of the usual host dance-time.

Among the guest that Brooks welcomed, were a first-responder couple, and ABC’s Robin Roberts, who praised Brooks for his hosting abilities. "I have to say you’re a natural, you’re a natural. You’re scaring me! Is there anything you cannot do, Garth Brooks," Roberts politely gushed. Brooks also played one of DeGeneres' classic games with two audience members, in which one went home with $5,000 and the other won a large flat-screen TV. Scroll down to see what Brooks' fans have been saying on Twitter about his guest-host spot.

"Genuinely, I've watched the [The Ellen Show] for years and think you are officially my favorite guest host. I was rolling during the broken foot song. Had no idea you were also a comic."

"This social worker loves her some Garth Brooks. Waiting patiently to attend my first Garth Brooks concert when shows are able to safely be held again."

"Loved the show. It was like you had been doing it forever. Love the friendship you and Robin share."

"You would be great at hosting any TV show as a possible career path later on because you are such a 'people person.' Can you do the dance moves like Ellen, [though]? (lol)."

"Garth you were fantastic today on Ellen! Something you should definitely consider doing again and again!"

"Garth you did a great job hosting for Ellen. I was waiting for you to sing 'Friends In Low Places.'"

"Great job Garth, you killed it! You’re a natural gentleman!!!"

