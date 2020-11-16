Garth Brooks Takes Over 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' and Fans Are Weighing In
Garth Brooks recently took over The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and fans are weighing in on his hosting skills. The iconic country singer stepped in for DeGeneres on Friday, and rocked a stylish cowboy hat complete with face shield, to help in slowing the spread of COVID-19. He also gave the audience a little impromptu songwriting session, in place of the usual host dance-time.
Among the guest that Brooks welcomed, were a first-responder couple, and ABC’s Robin Roberts, who praised Brooks for his hosting abilities. "I have to say you’re a natural, you’re a natural. You’re scaring me! Is there anything you cannot do, Garth Brooks," Roberts politely gushed. Brooks also played one of DeGeneres' classic games with two audience members, in which one went home with $5,000 and the other won a large flat-screen TV. Scroll down to see what Brooks' fans have been saying on Twitter about his guest-host spot.
We are always happy, excited to see you, Garth.❤— Janet Katzel (@janet_katzel) November 13, 2020
Yayyy to FUN with you this afternoon. 💕😊💕
"Genuinely, I've watched the [The Ellen Show] for years and think you are officially my favorite guest host. I was rolling during the broken foot song. Had no idea you were also a comic."
great job G! (ellen needs to pencil you in more often😉)— Miki Marz (@MikiMarz007) November 14, 2020
I have no issues with Garth Brooks guest-hosting Ellen today or that he dressed like a dad-who-is-moving-his-freshman-daughter-into-a-dormitory to do it. Good for him.
I just think he missed a tremendous opportunity by not hosting as his soft-alt-rock alter ego Chris Gaines. pic.twitter.com/zbzB2Q6QwL— Mike Polk Jr. (@mikepolkjr) November 13, 2020
"This social worker loves her some Garth Brooks. Waiting patiently to attend my first Garth Brooks concert when shows are able to safely be held again."
@TheEllenShow Just watched Garth Brooks guest host. Best guest host you have ever had. Always knew he was a tremendous entertainer, but now he can add great talk show hos to his long list of talents. Please get him on again!— Janice Gonynor (@janice_jro15) November 13, 2020
Love you.
Great job following Proto on @TheEllenShow Today. Keep Featherin' it Brother!— Scott Archer (@ScoArcher) November 13, 2020
"Loved the show. It was like you had been doing it forever. Love the friendship you and Robin share."
Maybe that’s your new adventure.. being a talk show host 🤣🤣— Sue Owens (@sueowens63) November 13, 2020
I’m at work but I must turn it on. Love to watch you do anything, your awesome human being! Be safe. Have a blessed day Garth! Love one another! #askgarth #loveyou #loveellen— Sharon Harper (@angelgirlred201) November 13, 2020
"You would be great at hosting any TV show as a possible career path later on because you are such a 'people person.' Can you do the dance moves like Ellen, [though]? (lol)."
You were AWESOME! Until Trump interrupted the show & took all the joy, & laughter away. Counted the days down to see you host the show, DVR set, start watching, loving the show & POOF you was gone & so was the rest of my day😡😭— Cindy (@lafairecindy) November 14, 2020
I loved this part. :) And I love how @TheEllenShow brings attention to and helps repay all the first responders, who are putting their lives on the line every day.— Lencsike David (@LencsikeD) November 13, 2020
"Garth you were fantastic today on Ellen! Something you should definitely consider doing again and again!"
I’m loving that YOUR hosting! You are awesome! ✨💖✨🧚♂️👻— Jaime Hatcher (@jaimestl) November 13, 2020
Great show today. Love Robin Roberts— Sharyon Whitehead (@SharyonWhitehe1) November 14, 2020
"Garth you did a great job hosting for Ellen. I was waiting for you to sing 'Friends In Low Places.'"
There you go, Garth! You’d be great at hosting your own show.— Sally Roller (@SallyRoller) November 15, 2020
Garth you need your own show! You were so much fun to watch! Love ya!— Donna Stacy (@kaysdonna) November 14, 2020
"Great job Garth, you killed it! You’re a natural gentleman!!!"
You were great!!!— Melinda Licon (@MelindaLicon) November 14, 2020