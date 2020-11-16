Garth Brooks Takes Over 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' and Fans Are Weighing In

Garth Brooks recently took over The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and fans are weighing in on his hosting skills. The iconic country singer stepped in for DeGeneres on Friday, and rocked a stylish cowboy hat complete with face shield, to help in slowing the spread of COVID-19. He also gave the audience a little impromptu songwriting session, in place of the usual host dance-time.

Among the guest that Brooks welcomed, were a first-responder couple, and ABC’s Robin Roberts, who praised Brooks for his hosting abilities. "I have to say you’re a natural, you’re a natural. You’re scaring me! Is there anything you cannot do, Garth Brooks," Roberts politely gushed. Brooks also played one of DeGeneres' classic games with two audience members, in which one went home with $5,000 and the other won a large flat-screen TV. Scroll down to see what Brooks' fans have been saying on Twitter about his guest-host spot.