Trisha Yearwood Reveals the Best Gift She's Received From Garth Brooks

✖

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks have been married for almost 15 years, which means they've celebrated plenty of holidays and birthdays together. During a recent appearance on Taste of Country Nights, Yearwood looked back on one of her favorite gifts from her husband, sharing that Brooks once surprised her with a shopping cart.

"Garth is really thoughtful, much more thoughtful than me. So he will think about something and maybe plan it all year long, and he has done some incredible gifts for me," she said. "The one that we were just discussing is a grocery cart — I know, sounds really romantic. But the reason that it is romantic is we were talking about how when you get home with your groceries, and you're making trips, carrying 'em all in, it's like, wouldn't it be so cool if you had a cart at home?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) on Apr 1, 2020 at 7:11pm PDT

The "Every Girl in This Town" singer also shared the story of how Brooks obtained said shopping cart, which involves her late mom.

"Well, he called my mom," Yearwood recalled. "This was several years ago. And she talks about her hometown, Monticello, Ga., grocery store. It was called Red and White — it's no longer in business. But [he asked], 'Could we get a grocery cart from there, you think?' So she went and talked to the guy who used to run the place and said, 'Would you happen to have any of those old grocery carts?' And he said he had about a dozen of them.

"She said, 'How much would it cost to buy one? Garth wants to give this as a present to Trisha?'" she continued. "And my dad [the late Jack Yearwod] was a small town, blue jeans banker. And the guy said, 'Oh, I couldn't charge you anything. Mr. Jack gave me the money to start my business 40 years ago, so it'd be my pleasure.'"

So Brooks secured the vintage Red and White shopping cart, which is now housed in his and Yearwood's garage for whenever they come home from a shopping trip.

"That's the grocery cart that sits in our garage," Yearwood said. "And when we buy our groceries every week, we unload 'em in that little cart. And that's such a thoughtful, romantic gift. And that's just one of, like, a million things. I wish I could be as thoughtful as [Brooks]; I'm workin' on it."