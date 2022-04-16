Why Garth Brooks Thinks His Saturday Concert Will Mark 'Greatest Day on the Planet'

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

✖

Garth Brooks is revved up and ready for his second night of a two-date stay at Nashville, Tennessee's Nissan Stadium, and he has high hopes for the concert. In fact, during a Friday afternoon press conference, the 60-year-old "Unanswered Prayers" singer thinks the Saturday show might just mark the "greatest day on the planet," and it's all because of his opening act. While Brooks opted to go solo for his Friday date at the Tennessee Titans' home stadium, he's putting on a Grand Ole Opry showcase before his main set Saturday.

There's no telling what legends and modern country favorites will file in to mark the occasion, but Brooks teased that several familiar faces will be involved. He also hopes the act will be as well-received as it was ahead of his July 31, 2021, Nissan Stadium concert, which was called off after the opening act's first couple of songs due to a storm. Fans only got to see a slice of the show, including a duet between Emmylou Harris and Brooks' wife, Trisha Yearwood, but he hopes the full display will be just as loved this time around.

"Saturday's going to be the greatest day on the planet because the Opry will open the show," the country legend, who joined the Opry in 1990, told PopCulture during the press event. "Now this is what I love. We were here before the rain out, and you don't know this, but Bill Cody came out [and said] 'Welcome to the Grand Ole Opry;' dude, I started crying, because it's just banging off the stadium and the people were very respectful. And then here comes Trisha to come out and surprise, as well. I was next. I was on deck to come out and surprise as a member of the Opry."

Brooks was cut off from making that pre-set cameo due to the delay, which eventually ended with the whole show's cancellation. This Saturday, the weather in Nashville seems clear, so those in attendance should get the Grande Ole Opry in all its glory before Brooks takes the stage for a solo set.

"What I love about the Opry is you're going to get a slice of it," he said. "So there'll be four or five artists out there, I'm sure. And then they'll probably even do something like they do with the Opry where the last song, hopefully, some Opry members that have been there a long time, will come out and get to play in front of those sweet, sweet people that treated it with so much respect last time."

Brooks — who is set to open the Nashville bar Friends in Low Places amidst his busy tour — even went on to note he'd like to have to Opry operation be included in his tour regularly, saying, "I would take it on the road with me, myself, because there's something... It's like mentioning the name Chris LeDoux. When you mention Chris LeDoux, whoever says it gets to stand like Chris does. Whoa, that's pretty cool respect. And so whenever the Opry is with you, that's nothing but respect right there. And what I love is people treat it with respect."

Brooks' Friday night show at Nissan Stadium was a success, with some bad weather in the area luckily holding off until Brooks wrapped up his set. His Saturday show begins at 7 p.m. local time, and tickets are available now via Ticketmaster. Brooks has a steady lineup of dates throughout 2022, including stops in Baton Rouge, Cincinnati, Salt Lake City and Charlotte. Click here to see a full list of upcoming tour dates.