Garth Brooks Duets With 7-Year-Old Boy in Sweet Nashville Concert Moment

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

✖

Garth Brooks concerts aren't lacking in exciting moments, and Saturday night's performance at Nashville's Nissan Stadium was no different. PopCulture.com was on-hand for the thrilling show (which was part of The Stadium Tour) and witnessed the most charming moment Music City's seen in quite a while. During the request-heavy portion of the "Unanswered Prayers" singer's set, he walked up on a 7-year-old boy named Charles, who was holding a sign indicating it was his first concert and that he wanted to hear the song "Standing Outside The Fire." The 1993 track, taken from Brooks' album In Pieces, is a staple, so he had no problem obliging. However, he wanted to do something a bit different this time around.

He asked if Charles knew the words to the song, and the kid said he had actually been practicing the words. Brooks then took the risk and offered him the chance to duet. The singer hustled across the stage to snag a mic, eventually handing it to the young boy, who was atop someone's shoulders.

A wave of "Charles" chants erupted in the crowd, which was absolutely elated about the entire situation. The 60-year-old country legend and his band fired up the song, and just a few lines in, Charles proved he knew every word to "Standing Outside The Fire." This caused a roaring response as Brooks carried out the rendition, with the kid sharing vocal duties all the while.

"Can you sing, by any chance?" Garth asked.

Once Garth determined that Charles knew the words to the song and had actually been practicing it all week, he gave the boy a hot mic and let him sing along with the entire song from the audience.

And Charles did. pic.twitter.com/UtPXKHI9T1 — Brian Mansfield (@brian_mansfield) April 17, 2022

The moment was downright adorable and served as a highlight amongst highlights in what was the singer's triumphant return to Nashville after a crushing July 2021 performance was canceled due to storms. Brooks carried on with the show afterward, leveraging the community spirit that backed Charles into sing-alongs of Billy Joel's "Piano Man," Steve Goodman's "You Never Even Call Me by My Name" and Don McLean's "American Pie."

The next stop on The Stadium Tour will see Brooks play Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on April 23. That show is sold out, with no official resale tickets available via Ticketmaster. However, Brooks has a steady lineup of dates throughout 2022, including stops in Baton Rouge, Cincinnati, Salt Lake City and Charlotte. Click here to see a full list of upcoming tour dates.