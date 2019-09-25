Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Reacts to Kenny Chesney Chillaxification 2020 Tour Invitation

Florida Georgia Line will gladly return from headliners to the opening act slot next year, when they join Kenny Chesney on his just-announced Chillaxification 2020 Tour. The duo, made up of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, will wrap up their own Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour this weekend, and already can’t wait to hit the road with Chesney next April.

“Currently freaking out!!! You’ll find me at front of house every show singing along after we’re done [Kenny Chesney],” Kelley wrote on social media, adding the hashtags, “no shoes nation,” “summer 2020” and “stadiums.”

Florida Georgia Line will serve as direct support for Chesney on the Chillaxification 2020 Tour, which also includes Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

“These stadium shows are the most fun thing I do,” Chesney said in a statement announcing the tour. “It’s been a year, so when I get out there, I wanna make sure that No Shoes Nation is being rocked, having fun and getting all the music they can out of the day. We always try to do something different, bring someone new – and for anyone who’s never seen Michael Franti and Spearhead, just wait!”

Chesney has had an impressive list of opening acts over the past almost two decades, including Miranda Lambert, Lady Antebellum, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town and more, but says next year’s tour openers might be his best lineup yet.

“I love playing for No Shoes Nation any time, anywhere, but these stadium shows are always something so powerful,” Chesney said. “I can’t tell you how much anticipation goes into each one. Not to mention, we’re always wanting to top what’s come before – and I think this lineup might just pack the most fun of them all.”

Florida Georgia Line just dropped the lyric video for “Blessings,” the second single from their recent Can’t Say I Ain’t Country record.

“That song was started in January 2016 in St. John island,” Kelley previously recalled. “Me and some buddies and my wife and some friends we were there for about five weeks and kind of got the chorus going. And then we got back to Nashville in February and gave Tom [Douglas] a call, had him over to the Treehouse with us, and got to work on finishing the song. And, [it’s] just an attitude of gratitude. Always count your blessings, always be thankful, even to wake up.

“No matter how bad your day is, no matter whatever happens, you got to wake up that day and that’s the big deal,” he continued. “We’re super thankful for all the blessings – our families and the fact that we get to create for a living and touch a lot of people’s lives and provide jobs, and just feel extremely fulfilled. So it’s just a good reminder, always count your blessings.”

Find a list of all of Florida Georgia Line‘s upcoming shows, including their run of shows in Las Vegas in November, by visiting their website.

Photo Credit: Getty / C Flanigan