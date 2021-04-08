Dolly Parton's Strawberry Pretzel Pie Ice Cream: How to Get a Pint for Yourself

✖

First Dolly Parton contributing funding to the Moderna coronavirus vaccine and now she has helped sweeten our taste buds with a new ice cream flavor. The living country music legend teamed up with Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams to create the special Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor, which went on sale Thursday. Fans were so excited to get their hands on pints that Jeni's website crashed. The flavor will have an extremely limited run, with only about 10,000 pints being produced.

Jeni's dubbed the new flavor their "ode to the Queen of Country and a throwback to the triple-decker pie from the potlucks of our youths." The ice cream has laters of salty pretzel streusel, mixed in sweet and tangy cream cheese ice cream, with lipstick-red strawberry sauce. Proceeds from the pints will go to Parton's Imagination Library program.

To those of you trying to order Strawberry Pretzel Pie online, we are so sorry. This sucks. The flavor is NOT sold out. Our website issues have lasted longer than expected, but we are working on it and will let you know via email and social media when we’re back up and running. — Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) April 8, 2021

The pints went on sale on Jeni's website at noon on Thursday, with a two-per-customer limit. However, the website crashed and they are not available to order now. "The flavor is NOT sold out online. We have been experiencing website issues and will let you know via email and social media when the flavor is available," the company noted on its site.

The flavor was available at stores, both in pints or scoops starting on Thursday as well. Most of the pints produced though will be sold through the website to "give everybody an equal shot of getting it" nationwide, the company noted. " If you prefer to buy the flavor from your neighborhood shop, we recommend getting there early (like before open) on release day," the site reads. "Otherwise, your best bet will be to buy it online at noon the day it drops. We can’t guarantee availability (or reserve pints), so please plan accordingly!"

Many of Parton's fans followed Jeni's advice and made sure to get to their stores early. In Columbus, Ohio, WCMH reported that people lined up around the block at one of Jeni's locations there. The first person to get in line was there at 7:#0 a.m. "I'm doing it out of love," Jay Donaldson told the NBC station. "In honor of Dolly and her Imagination Library." Another fan, Joey Mosera, told WCMH, "Dolly Parton is a gay icon, so as soon as I saw they were [collaborating], I wanted to come down and try it."

Parton fans who missed out on the ice cream can still enjoy another special treat from the "Jolene" singer. On Wednesday, Netflix posted the concert special Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute. The concert was filmed in 2019 when Parton received the MusiCares Person of the Year honor before the 2019 Grammys. Chris Stapleton, Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, and Little Big Town are among the performers.