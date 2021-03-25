Dolly Parton Announces Custom Ice Cream Flavor in Collaboration With Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

✖

Proving that her list of good works has no end, Dolly Parton has teamed up with Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams to create a custom, limited-edition flavor, which she officially announced on Thursday, March 25. The country music icon posted a photo of herself smiling while holding a pint of the new flavor, which was revealed to be Strawberry Pretzel Pie.

The pink carton is decorated with strawberries and pretzels as well as a cartoon image of Parton, and swirling pink font reads "Specially made for Dolly Parton." Jeni's website accurately describes Parton as "the person we all want to be when we grow up: An unstoppable force for good with the power to bring people together" and its new flavor as "our ode to the Queen of Country and a throwback to the triple decker pie from the potlucks of our youths."

The ice cream is made from layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream, and lipstick red strawberry sauce, and the limited-edition flavor will be available in stores and online on April 8. Jeni's made about 10,000 pints of the ice cream and expect them to sell fast, with a two-pint limit on online and in-person purchases. Most of the pints will be available online at jenis.com, where they will launch at noon, ET, and the remainder will be split between stores — Jeni's recommends getting to your nearest location before stores open to guarantee that you can take home a container for yourself.

Parton's collaboration with Jeni's will benefit Parton's Imagination Library, which the Tennessee native launched in 1995 to improve childhood literacy. The organization gifts children around the world with books and mails a free book to children every month, and in 2020, the Imagination Library gifted its 150 millionth book.

"Of all the things I’ve done in my life, this is one of the most precious things," Parton said in 2020 documentary The Library That Dolly Built. "If you’re lucky and fortunate enough to be in a position to help, you should help."