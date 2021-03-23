Dolly Parton Reveals Sneak Peek at Netflix's MusiCares Tribute

✖

Dolly Parton was named MusiCares Person of the Year in 2019, and the country music legend was honored with a concert hosted by Little Big Town and featuring a number of artists performing Parton's biggest hits. Performers included Chris Stapleton, Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Nettles, Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Yolanda Adams and Parton's goddaughter Miley Cyrus, among others.

Now, fans will get to watch the gala thanks to Netflix, which is releasing Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute on April 7. The show was taped just before the Grammy Awards in February 2019 and is typically an industry event. "MusiCares brought together some incredible artists to celebrate my career in 2019," Parton captioned a trailer on Twitter. "Soon you can watch that unforgettable night whenever you want! 'Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute' is available on Netflix starting April 7."

The trailer shares clips from several performances throughout the night including Stapleton's rendition of Parton's "9 to 5," Perry and Musgraves performing "Here You Come Again" and Adams belting "I Will Always Love You." "What an honor to be in this room celebrating the fabulous life and career of my fairy godmother Dolly Parton," Cyrus says at one point. Parton herself also performed during the event.

The Tennessee native was the first country music recipient of the MusiCares Person of the Year honor, following musical icons like Elton John, Bob Dylan, Fleetwood Mac, Barbra Streisand and Billy Joel. Parton's gala raised more than $6.7 million for MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s organization that provides assistance to musicians and their families with urgent health needs.

"I am so happy that Netflix is going to be showing the MusiCares tribute to me. MusiCares has done so much for the people in this industry and continues to be a beacon of light for those in need,” Parton said in a statement, via Rolling Stone. "I am so proud and impressed with all of the great artists. It was such a joy and a humbling experience to be able to sit and watch all of the great artists singing songs that I had written or had been a part of."