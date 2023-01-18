Dolly Parton Shares Sweet Thought About Lisa Marie Presley and Dad Elvis Being Reunited

Dolly Parton hopes Lisa Marie Presley has been reunited with her late father, Elvis Presley, after her sudden death. After Elvis' only child died Jan. 12 at age 54 after being rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest, the country legend has been supportive of Lisa Marie's remaining family, sharing her hopes for the late singer-songwriter's reunion with those who have come before her.

Parton's initial statement following Lisa Marie's death was addressed directly to Priscilla. "Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God comfort you at this time," she wrote last week on Instagram. "Elvis, I know how happy you must be to finally have her home and to have her back with you. Lisa Marie, may you rest in peace. We all love all of you."

Tuesday, Parton once again spoke about Lisa Marie's death while attending an event in Nashville for her Duncan Hines cake mixes. "That was a sad, sad loss, and when I had made my statement that I just wanted to send my sympathies to Priscilla 'cause I can only imagine, but I knew he'd be waiting for her," she told Entertainment Tonight.

She continued of her initial statement, "I thought, 'Well, Elvis is there waiting for her,' and we just all love that family and just wish them the best, but that was a sad, sad loss." Parton continued that she does believe Lisa Marie and Elvis have been reunited in heaven together. "Hopefully they are up there being happy together, and hopefully Priscilla will find some peace through the love that we all have for her," she told the outlet.

Lisa Marie was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Jan. 12 by EMTs who responded to her Calabasas, California home to treat a possible cardiac arrest. Just two days prior, Lisa Marie had attended the 2023 Golden Globes with Priscilla and Elvis star Austin Butler, who won best actor in a drama motion picture for his portrayal of the late musical icon.

Lisa Marie is survived by her mother Priscilla, 77; and her three daughters – Riley Keough, 33, and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, 14. Lisa Marie is also mother to son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020. Lisa Marie will be laid to rest in Graceland next to Benjamin, Riley's representative confirmed.