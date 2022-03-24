Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon Teaming up for New Movie

Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon are working together on a new movie. Parton will star in a big-screen adaptation of Run, Rose, Run, the novel she co-wrote with James Patterson and Tom Rutledge. Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine will produce the movie with her studio’s film and television president Lauren Neustadter.

Run, Rose, Run is about a young woman who arrives in Nashville, hoping to become a country music star. However, her songs include hints at a terrible secret she wants to hide. If the secret comes out, it could shatter her dreams. This month, Parton released an accompanying album, which features the singles “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” and “Blue Bonnet Breeze.” The book was a hit, topping The New York Times’ bestseller list.

“Growing up in Nashville, I’ve loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage,” Witherspoon said in a statement to Variety. “Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time. Her impact knows no bounds – as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist, and all-around incredible human being – Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere.”

Witherspoon called Run, Rose Run a “gripping and heartbreaking book” she could not put down. She is “honored” to work with Parton and Patterson on the film adaptation. Parton said she is looking forward to working with Witherspoon and her “wonderful team.”

“It has been a joy working with Dolly Parton on this book,” Patterson added. “It’s a great story that we are both proud of. And, in partnership with Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine, we will produce a great movie.”

The movie is not the first time Patterson and Witherspoon have worked together. During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the prolific author teamed up with Witherspoon, Reese’s Book Club, the Book Industry Charitable Foundation, and the American Booksellers Association to help independent bookstores. Patterson donated $500,000 to the effort. “I can’t imagine anything more important right now, in terms of the book world, than helping indies survive,” Patterson told the Los Angeles Times in April 2020. “It’s just so important culturally that we’re paying attention to the written word, that people are communicating with the written word.”

Parton has starred in many films throughout her career, including 9 to 5, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and Steel Magnolias. Her recent movie and television projects have been for Netflix, including the series Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, which featured episodes based on her hit songs. She also appeared in Christmas on the Square, Christmas at Dollywood, and Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love. She will be seen in an upcoming episode of Grace and Frankie‘s final season.