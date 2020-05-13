Reese Witherspoon Makes Deal With Netflix for 2 Upcoming Romantic Comedies

✖

Reese Witherspoon is heading to Netflix, having made a deal with the streaming service to star in two romantic comedies, Your Place Or Mine and The Cactus. Deadline reports Witherspoon will also produce the films through her production company, Hello Sunshine. Hello Sunshine has teamed with Aggregate Films' Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan to produce Your Place Or Mine, which will be the feature directorial debut of Aline Brosh McKenna.

Your Place Or Mine follows two long-distance best friends who change each other’s lives when one decides to pursue a lifelong dream and the other volunteers to keep an eye on his friend's teenage son. The movie is based on an original script from McKenna and will be produced by Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and McKenna for Lean Machine. "Jason and I are thrilled to be producing Aline’s feature directorial debut with our great friends and partners at Netflix, and with a giant talent and friend like Reese and Hello Sunshine," Costigan said. "This is the perfect home for our movie, and with the ideal creative partners to be making a sophisticated and very contemporary romantic comedy that we believe global audiences will be excited to see."

The Cactus is based on Sarah Haywood's 2019 novel of the same name, which was acquired for Witherspoon by Netflix. The book focuses on a reserved woman who becomes unexpectedly pregnant at age 45 and begins to rethink the structured life she has created for herself. She then embarks on an unconventional journey toward love, family and learning to embrace the unexpected. "We have been looking for the right feature opportunities to collaborate with Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and the entire team at Netflix for a while and we couldn’t be more excited to be working with them on these two romantic comedies," Witherspoon said. "Both Sarah Haywood's and Aline Brosh McKenna's stories blend everything we love about traditional RomComs with strong, smart and determined female leads."

Some of Witherspoon's most memorable roles were in romantic comedies, including her star turns in Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama. She has also appeared in rom-coms like This Means War, Just Like Heaven, Four Christmases and Home Again. Netflix is one of several streaming services Witherspoon has worked with over the past few years — she recently produced and starred in projects for Hulu (Little Fires Everywhere) Apple TV+ (The Morning Show) and HBO (Big Little Lies).