Dolly Parton Ice Cream Is Back and Here’s How You Can Get It

After pints of the tasty treat quickly sold out and later appeared online for exuberant prices, Dolly Parton’s ice cream has returned! The country icon has again teamed up with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams to re-release her limited-edition Strawberry Pretzel Pie pint. The delicious ice cream flavor is returning to help celebrate the country legend’s upcoming novel, Run, Rose, Run.

The Columbus-based ice cream company announced shared the exciting news of the ice cream flavor’s return on Friday, Jan. 14. According to Jeni’s, the ice cream, which will be available as an online exclusive, is being re-released to celebrate the release of Parton’s novel and album, which share the same title. To celebrate the special occasion, fans can not only purchase a pint of Strawberry Pretzel Pie, but also a digital companion album of Parton’s album, Run, Rose, Run, which includes 12 songs and an exclusive bonus track “you can’t get anywhere else.”

https://twitter.com/jenisicecreams/status/1482020457356398593?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Pre-orders for both the Strawberry Pretzel Pie pint and the Run, Rose, Run album with the exclusive bonus track were opened on Friday. Fans can pre-order the pint and album at shop.jenis.com. The Strawberry Pretzel Pie pints are expected to ship out sometime in April, according to Jeni’s, which also noted that there is a limit of two pints per purchase. The Run, Rose, Run companion album, meanwhile, is scheduled for a March 4 release, three days before the release of Parton’s novel. Jeni’s exclusive digital albums will be delivered digitally on March 4.

Jeni’s previously dubbed the Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor their “ode to the Queen of Country and a throwback to the triple-decker pie from the potlucks of our youths.” Parton’s Strawberry Pretzel Pie boasts layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream, and lipstick red strawberry sauce.

The ice cream flavor initially debuted in March 2021, and to plenty of fanfare. When the pints went on sale, the Jeni’s site crashed amid the high demand, with the pints quickly selling out. Pints later appeared on eBay for prices far higher than their original price tag, with one person asking for $1,000 for a single pint. Given the Strawberry Pretzel Pie pint’s popularity back then, it is almost guaranteed that they will sell out just as fast this second time around.