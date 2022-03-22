‘Grace And Frankie’: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date for Final Episodes

The final batch of Grace and Frankie episodes will be released on Netflix in just a few weeks. Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin and will finish its run with seven seasons. The first four episodes of Season 7 were released back in August.

Grace and Frankie‘s final episodes will be released on April 29. Marta Kauffmann and Howard J. Morris created the show. Fonda stars as Grace Hanson, and Tomlin plays Frankie Bergstein. At the start of Grace and Frankie, their lives are thrown upside-down when their husbands, Sol (Sam Waterston) and Robert (Martin Sheen), divorce them to marry each other. Even though Grace and Frankie never liked each other, they are stuck spending more time together as the show goes on.

The series also stars Brooklyn Decker as Grace and Robert’s daughter Mallory and Ethan Emby as Sol and Frankie’s son Coyote. June Diane Raphael plays Robert and Grace’s daughter Briana, and Baron Vaughn plays Frankie and Sol’s younger son Bud. Grace and Frankie has featured dozens of A-listers in recurring or guest roles, including Sam Elliott, Peter Gallagher, Craig T. Nelson, Ernie Hudson, Lisa Kudrow, RuPaul, Mary Steenburgen, Michael McKean, and the late Ed Asner. Dolly Parton, who starred in 9 to 5 with Tomlin and Fonda, will make a guest appearance in Season 7, Netflix announced in November.

Season 7 will include 16 episodes, bringing the final episode count to 94. It is Netflix’s longest-running original series, as most Netflix originals are lucky to make it past three or four seasons. Grace and Frankie earned 13 Emmy nominations during its run, including three for Tomlin and one for Fonda. The two stars were also nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Fonda and Tomlin will reunite on the big screen next. They are both set to star in 80 For Brady, a road comedy quarterback Tom Brady is producing. It is about four women who go on a road trip to see the New England Patriots play in Super Bowl LI in 2017. Fellow screen icons Rita Moreno and Sally Field will star in the other two lead roles. Sara Gilbert has a supporting role. Kyle Marvin is directing. Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins (Booksmart) wrote the first draft, with Marvin and Michael Covino writing the latest version of the screenplay.

“All the women are incredible in their roles,” Marvin recently told Entertainment Tonight. “We are in rehearsals and they are bringing this incredible energy and power to the table. All of them, in their own ways. So, I am looking forward to shooting and I’m looking forward to sharing it when we’re done.”