Dolly Parton Delights Fans With 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' Christmas Performance

Dolly Parton was one of a number of artists to perform during the socially distanced Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning, singing "Holly Jolly Christmas" in front of a backdrop of a Cracker Barrel restaurant. Filmed from an alternate location away from the hustle and bustle of New York City, Parton's performance featured the living legend wearing a rhinestone and fringe gown, standing in a snowy scene accompanied by her band and three backing singers.

The best part of the Macy’s #ThanksgivingDayParade wasn’t even from NYC and I appreciate she wouldn’t risk it! Thank you @DollyParton for brightening this Thanksgiving day morning!🦃🎄🎶 pic.twitter.com/1Hv354sFU9 — Ana Sofía (@anasof) November 26, 2020

Even though the parade falls on Thanksgiving, Parton is clearly ready to skip right to Christmas, letting out a very festive "Merry Christmas!" at the end of the song. The Burl Ives classic was actually the inspiration for the title of Parton's recently-released holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, which contains a version of "Holly Jolly Christmas." Scroll through for viewers' thoughts on the country icon's performance.