Dolly Parton Delights Fans With 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' Christmas Performance
Dolly Parton was one of a number of artists to perform during the socially distanced Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning, singing "Holly Jolly Christmas" in front of a backdrop of a Cracker Barrel restaurant. Filmed from an alternate location away from the hustle and bustle of New York City, Parton's performance featured the living legend wearing a rhinestone and fringe gown, standing in a snowy scene accompanied by her band and three backing singers.
The best part of the Macy’s #ThanksgivingDayParade wasn’t even from NYC and I appreciate she wouldn’t risk it! Thank you @DollyParton for brightening this Thanksgiving day morning!🦃🎄🎶 pic.twitter.com/1Hv354sFU9— Ana Sofía (@anasof) November 26, 2020
Even though the parade falls on Thanksgiving, Parton is clearly ready to skip right to Christmas, letting out a very festive "Merry Christmas!" at the end of the song. The Burl Ives classic was actually the inspiration for the title of Parton's recently-released holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, which contains a version of "Holly Jolly Christmas." Scroll through for viewers' thoughts on the country icon's performance.
And this year, I am thankful to the 74-year-old Dolly Parton for singing "Holly Jolly Christmas" with the enthusiasm of a young girl. In short, I am thankful to have lived through 2020, and wouldn't trade it for any other year. #Thanksgiving2020 #ThanksgivingDay 5/x pic.twitter.com/bPISQApUfL— J. Alex Tarquinio 👱♀️ 🌐 (@alextarquinio) November 26, 2020
This is better than Santa showing up at the end of the Macy’s thanksgiving day parade— The Short One (@QXtopher) November 26, 2020
ill say it, dolly parton saved the parade.— Nick Bradley (@NickBradleigh) November 26, 2020
Dolly Parton singing Holly Jolly Christmas on the Macy's Parade is bringing me so much joy. 😍— 🇨🇦 TV Nerd 📺 (@comedy_girl) November 26, 2020
DOLLY PARTON at the PARADE i’m going to CRY— abby j (@xabbbyj) November 26, 2020
Watching the parade with my kids and Dolly Parton came on and they didn’t know who she was, so I started talking about all of the reasons to love her and I started crying. pic.twitter.com/dQJxNmzCyq— It’s like Cori, but with a J (@enterc1evername) November 26, 2020
Please God let my legs look as good as Dolly Parton's at 74 years old #MacysParade— Vanessa Santos (@VanessaOblinger) November 26, 2020
I’m loving this Dolly Parton performance. That dress! I’m totally liking this parade way better this year.— Penny (@_PhoenixPenny) November 26, 2020
Just saw Dolly Parton singing on the Macy's Thanksgiving day parade. She looks absolutely fantastic for 73 years old, It's wonderful what she does for her community and our Nation as a philanthropist.— Robb Polo II (@polo_ii) November 26, 2020
Gateful for Dolly Parton performing in front of a Cracker Barrel after funding a Covid-19 vaccine #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/WlBx4GaG8d— Eric D (@ericd) November 26, 2020
Dolly Parton is singing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade and all I can think of is this woman financed the #COVID19 vaccine AND wrote Jolene in the same lifetime.— Max Burns (@themaxburns) November 26, 2020
Between funding a COVID vaccine, performing on Thanksgiving, and releasing a Christmas album, Dolly Parton has really been working 9 to 5 this year— Zac Cary (@zacaryon) November 26, 2020
Other performers during the annual parade included Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Ally Brooke, Sofia Carson, Noah Cyrus, CNCO, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots, Karol G, Christopher Jackson and the cast and Muppets of "Sesame Street," Tori Kelly, Patti LaBelle, Ella Mai, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha, Jordin Sparks, Sebastián Yatra and Brett Young. There will also be performances by the Broadway casts of Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations, Hamilton: The Musical, Jagged Little Pill and Mean Girls.prev