Dolly Parton Delights Fans With 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' Christmas Performance

By Hannah Barnes

Dolly Parton was one of a number of artists to perform during the socially distanced Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning, singing "Holly Jolly Christmas" in front of a backdrop of a Cracker Barrel restaurant. Filmed from an alternate location away from the hustle and bustle of New York City, Parton's performance featured the living legend wearing a rhinestone and fringe gown, standing in a snowy scene accompanied by her band and three backing singers.

Even though the parade falls on Thanksgiving, Parton is clearly ready to skip right to Christmas, letting out a very festive "Merry Christmas!" at the end of the song. The Burl Ives classic was actually the inspiration for the title of Parton's recently-released holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, which contains a version of "Holly Jolly Christmas." Scroll through for viewers' thoughts on the country icon's performance.

Other performers during the annual parade included Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Ally Brooke, Sofia Carson, Noah Cyrus, CNCO, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots, Karol G, Christopher Jackson and the cast and Muppets of "Sesame Street," Tori Kelly, Patti LaBelle, Ella Mai, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha, Jordin Sparks, Sebastián Yatra and Brett Young. There will also be performances by the Broadway casts of Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations, Hamilton: The Musical, Jagged Little Pill and Mean Girls.

