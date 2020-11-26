Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Are Cringing at 'Jagged Little Pill' Performance
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers just got a peek at the Jagged Little Pill musical, but the performance has left many cringing rather than cheering. Performers from the show took to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade outdoor stage area to deliver their rendition of the hit song, "Jagged Little Pill" by Alanis Morrissette. However, based on a lot of the reactions from Twitter, the performance doesn't appear to have made the waves the show was hoping for.
"I don’t know who needs to hear this, but the Jagged Little Pill musical is like adding raisins to potato salad or not seasoning your chicken," one watcher quipped, referring to the performance. "There are some albums that are too sacred to get the wine mom musical treatment and Jagged Little Pill is absolutely one of those albums," another critic added. "Cant believe they did that." Scroll down to see more reactions from Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers.
Clicked to see what Alanis Morissette was trending. Um...I love the album Jagged Little Pill. But...a musical version? Pretty sure no one asked for this.— Jill Marie (@JillyB617) November 26, 2020
Just saw a Broadway performance of “you learn” on alanis’ jagged little pill. It’s like glee threw up on one of my favorite albums of all time. I wanted to like it. But idk if I could watch an entire show like that.— Nick Maestas (@nmaestas) November 26, 2020
I bet the Jagged Little Pill musical is great.
That said, it is really odd watching people perform "You Learn" as a story on stage. Like, just take that angsty album you loved as a teen and treat it like dialogue.
I'm writing the Rage Against The Machine Evil Empire musical.— SkimbleJosh (@jibjosh) November 26, 2020
This might be an unpopular opinion, but based on seeing the Macy's Day Parade performance, did anyone ask for the Jagged Little Pill musical? It looks... questionable.
I have so many questions but I don't know that I actually want answers.— Crystal - Six Feet of Solidarity - Brigman Mahaney (@CBrigman417) November 26, 2020
Okay, watching the Macy's parade, because I love it and I won't be shakes for that.
The Hamilton number was great. I have to admit, as much as I love Alanis Morissette, the musical Jagged Little Pill was not great.— John Creagar (@Creagarmania) November 26, 2020
I can’t think of anything worse than the soccer mom version of Jagged Little Pill that I just witnessed #MacysThanksgivingDayParade— Austin Mayse (@AustinMayse) November 26, 2020
That’s it. I’m writing an “Everybody Hurts” musical. #jaggedlittlepill— Danny McGreger (@therealDannGold) November 26, 2020
Nothing says 2020 Macy’s Coronavirus Parade like the cast of Jagged Little Pill the Musical?— Christiaan Mader (@xnmader) November 26, 2020
This jagged little pill excerpt from Broadway does not really sell this musical.— Drew Bowman (@drewbowman) November 26, 2020
#MacysDayParade what was the jagged little pill thing? Loved the album. Not sure what I just watched.— Thumper Staten (@sarajaynestaten) November 26, 2020
I’m not sure if I am ready for songs from my college years becoming musicals. Anyone see that Jagged Little Pill thing? #MacysParade— JonnyBaseball (@jonny33baseball) November 26, 2020
If the best New York musical is Jagged Little Pill, you can go ahead and keep the theaters closed forever.— Sam K (@ShakyKnee) November 26, 2020
There's no Gen X'er who really wanted a Jagged Little Pill musical. That. Was. Terrible. #MacysThanksgivingDayParade— MauraRose (@MauraRose) November 26, 2020
Alanis Morissette just sold her 1990's album soul , to a bunch of over dramatic actors trying SO hard to make her amazing song a Lifetime movie special. That was effing horrible. #JaggedLittleBroadway #jaggedlittlepill— Yoyomonster (@Yoyomonster1) November 26, 2020