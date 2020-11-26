Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Are Cringing at 'Jagged Little Pill' Performance

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers just got a peek at the Jagged Little Pill musical, but the performance has left many cringing rather than cheering. Performers from the show took to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade outdoor stage area to deliver their rendition of the hit song, "Jagged Little Pill" by Alanis Morrissette. However, based on a lot of the reactions from Twitter, the performance doesn't appear to have made the waves the show was hoping for.

"I don’t know who needs to hear this, but the Jagged Little Pill musical is like adding raisins to potato salad or not seasoning your chicken," one watcher quipped, referring to the performance. "There are some albums that are too sacred to get the wine mom musical treatment and Jagged Little Pill is absolutely one of those albums," another critic added. "Cant believe they did that." Scroll down to see more reactions from Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers.