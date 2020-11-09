Dolly Parton Shares Music Video for Holiday Single 'Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas'

Dolly Parton is here to get you in the holiday spirit, releasing the music video for her single "Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas" featuring Michael Bublé. The animated clip features cartoon versions of Parton and Bublé performing the song together, Parton in a red Santa-inspired outfit with holly in her hair and Bublé seated at a piano wearing one of his trademark suits.

"I want to cuddle up and cozy down with you / Nestle up against your skin, do anything that we want to," the pair sings as the video moves to various scenes at "Holly Dolly's Ski Resort." "Makin' love, hugs and touch / And steal some kisses, too / I want a cuddle up, cozy down Christmas with you."

"Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas" is the first single from Parton's recently-released holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas. Parton, who wrote the song solo, said in a video that she was inspired by the idea of mothers and their children.

"I was cuddled up and cozy down with one of my little nieces and nephews just thinking about mothers and their babies," she said. "When I started writing it, it was just like, 'I want to cuddle up and cozy down with you, wrap my arms around you, sleep the whole night through.' It's really about being there with your little baby, kissing and hugging and all that. And then later, I thought, 'I need to make this into a more romantic thing. So I did."

The 74-year-old added that Bublé "did a great job" on the song. "It made it sexy," she said. "And I can only fantasize cuddling up and cozy down with him." In a post on his Instagram page, Bublé wrote that it was "an incredible honor" to sing with Parton on the song.

A Holly Dolly Christmas is Parton's first holiday album in 30 years and also features appearances by Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson and Parton's brother Randy Parton.

"I thought, 'I think I'll call it A Holly Dolly Christmas because I love the song 'A Holly Jolly Christmas' with Burl Ives," Parton told Billboard of her inspiration for the album's title. "He used to be on all of my Christmas specials all through the years. I think of him as Mr. Christmas. I thought, 'Why don't do I call it something cute and clever, like that or Deck the Halls with Boughs of Dolly, something corny like that.'"