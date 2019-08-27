Dierks Bentley Reveals Future Plans for Seven Peaks Music Festival (Exclusive)

Dierks Bentley will host his second annual Seven Peaks Music Festival this weekend in Buena Vista, Colorado, but he hints there are plenty more similar events planned in the future – enough to last the rest of Bentley’s life!

“I hope I have an excuse to spend every Labor Day weekend for the rest of my life in the mountains of Colorado listening to my favorite bands and hanging out with old and new friends,” Bentley told PopCulture.com. “The Seven Peaks festival community is my favorite part. And the mountains … I firmly believe every day spent in the mountains adds a day to your life.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This year’s event boasts some of the biggest artists in country music, including Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Caylee Hammack, Ryan Hurd, Tenille Townes and more. For the second year, he will also start with a ’90s night, with Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence and more kicking off the three-day event. Instead of strategizing which acts Bentley wants to invite, he just chooses the ones he most wants to listen to each night.

“I’m a fan!” Bentley gushed. “Just one that’s lucky enough to be friends with many of the artists I’m a fan of. I try to have a line up of artists that I want to see. So, it’s a lot of mainstream country artists, my favorite 90’s country artists and a wide mix of Americana, bluegrass and rock.”

The Seven Peaks Music Festival is one of the things Bentley is most proud of that he has accomplished so far, especially as it heads into its second year.

“This festival is, the word special gets overused, but it is really special,” Bentley explained. “One of the ways you can tell a festival is really good is when the artists want to come back and play it again.

“Last year, Miranda Lambert, she was supposed to fly off, but she actually stayed an extra day because she was having so much fun being there and everyone who was there last year wanted to come out again,” he added. “You’re talking about year two.”

The Arizona native was blown away by the success of the inaugural event last year, and imagines it will only get better in the second year.

“The fact that we had fans from 49 states says a lot,” acknowledged Bentley. “This year is gonna be crazy attendance-wise, because I know every person is going to tell at least one or two people to come with ’em.”

A limited number of passes are still available for the Seven Peaks Music Festival, which kicks off on Aug. 30. Find more information by visiting the event’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty images / John Lamparski