Alan Jackson Honored in Special Way at CMA Fest in Wake of Concert Cancellation

Country music fans may have been left disappointed following news that Alan Jackson would not be part of the 2022 CMA Fest lineup, but the iconic Nashville-set music festival found a special way to honor the Country Music Hall of Famer. As the star-studded lineup of country music's greatest took the stage at Nissan Stadium over the course of four days, Old Dominion, the band tapped as Jackson's replacement, took a moment to belt out one of Jackson's most well-known songs.

Old Dominion took the stage on the final night of the festival, treating fans to a 10-track set list that included hits including "Make It Sweet," "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart," and "No Hard Feelings." In between songs like Song for Another Time" and "One Man Band," Matthew Ramsey led the band, and the stadium, in a cover of Jackson's 1992 hit "Chattahoochee." Released as the third single from his album A Lot About Livin' (And a Little 'bout Love), which is named for a line in the song itself, the single not only debuted at No. 72 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks, but also received CMA awards for Single of the Year and Song of the Year. Old Dominion closed their set with "Rock and Roll Part 2 / On a Boat That Day."

The band's decision to integrate one of Jackson's songs into their set list came after they were added to this year's list of headliners alongside Brothers Osbourne following Jackson's exit from the festival. CMA announced on Friday, June 3 that the country music star, who was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease, a degenerative nerve condition, 10 years ago, would no longer be part of the festival, though a reason for his departure was not given. Jackson later confirmed the news himself, sharing on Instagram, "Sorry I won't be at [CMA Fest] Fest in Nashville this weekend."

While fans missed their chance to see Jackson at CMA Fest 2022, they still have a chance to see him on the road. Jackson added in his post, "I'll see you on the road this summer and fall starting at the end of the month!" The musician is set to start his Last Call: One More for the Road tour on June 24 in Biloxi, Mississippi. The tour is scheduled to continue through Oct. 8, with stops in Knoxville, St. Paul, Savannah, Lincoln, Kansas City, Lexington, Austin, Dallas, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, and other cities. Tickets and VIP packages are now on sale.