Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan Own CMA Fest With Stellar Shows and Experiences

Saturday at CMA Fest was beyond stacked, and that's just looking at the Nissan Stadium lineup alone. Of the performers, both Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan led the pack, with sets that proved why each of them are on top of the country genre. Plus, they also has something daytime activities that happened to check out, as well. Before rocking the NFL stadium that the Tennessee Titans call home, Bryan recorded a live interview with fans in attendance that was fascinating. Underwood set up an entire exhibit for her fans to interact with in Downtown Nashville. To learn more about those experiences, as well as how the headlining sets went Saturday night, continue on!

Luke Bryan's Morning Chat (Photo: John Connor Coulston / PopCulture.com) Way before he took the stage at Nissan Stadium, Bryan sat down for Q&A on the festival's Close Up Stage, which was part of the Fan Fair X experience located inside the (air-conditioned!) Music City Center. Bryan sat down with the hosts of the Amazon Music podcast Country Heat Weekly, Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson, to discuss his career and — in the name of synergy — his 2021 docuseries Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, which is streaming on Amazon Freevee. It was a packed chat, with the seating area at capacity and hundreds packed in around the standing area to see the American Idol judge in an intimate setting. It was a great talk, and Bryan showed off plenty of charm as he shared humorous stories about fishing and his family. As he was joined by his manager Kerri Edwards and My Dirt Road Diary director Michael Monaco he also dished on the process of putting the documentary together and talking about more serious aspects of his personal life in it.

Carrie Underwood's Flashy Fashion (Photo: John Connor Coulston / PopCulture.com) Underwood also got in on the daytime fun. While she wasn't there in person, she and her team put together an Instagram-friendly fan event titled The Denim & Rhinestones Experience. Housed at Nashville venue The Bell Tower, Underwood showcased six of her recent high-profile outfits, including selections she wore at the 2022 GRAMMYs and this year's Stagecoach Festival. There were also several stunning photo vignettes set up. (We didn't partake in those during our Saturday visit but those who did seemed to enjoy having an excuse to hang out in a ball pit.) While it was outside of the core CMA Fest lineup, it was just a short walk away from the main hub of activities, making it the perfect event for Underwood fans looking to mix their days up amidst the non-stop string of concerts.

Luke Combs Closes His Set Strong (Photo: John Connor Coulston / PopCulture.com) We'll get back to Underwood and Bryan in just a second, but we did have to show love to the other Luke on the bill Saturday night: Luke Combs. Combs played ahead of Bryan at Nissan Stadium in what was his final concert before he and his wife welcome their upcoming baby. He closed his set with the anthem that will surely be a mainstay in his set forever, "Beer Never Broke My Heart." Combs upped his energy by 1000% for the rowdy set-closer, and it was among the best moments of the weekend.

Luke Bryan Keeps It Fun (Photo: John Connor Coulston / PopCulture.com) I've been somewhat of a Luke Bryan hater over the years. Songs like "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)" always felt cringe (a distinction that's only grown as Bryan ages) and his family's Instagram antics we semi-regularly cover here at PopCulture tend to be a bit much. After seeing his Saturday night Nissan Stadium set, maybe I need to lighten the fuck up? It was fun! The man knows how to put on an entertaining show and was even a bit self-aware of the goofy dance moves he pulls on stage, cracking up in spots. (Regardless, the stadium crowd ate it up. Cheers, woos, swoons, the works!) Will I go binge his entire discography now? Probably not. But will I be excited the next time he pops up on a CMA Fest lineup? Kind of!