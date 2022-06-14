Kelsea Ballerini Is a Damn Superstar, Dominates CMA Fest Day 2

✖

The headline says it all: Kelsea Ballerini is a damn superstar. The singer-songwriter won big in our book, serving as the highlight of CMA Fest Day 2. This second day was one I was not exactly excited for, given I was absolutely exhausted from Day 1's stacked day of activities and the Nissan Stadium lineup didn't have anyone I was particularly fired up to see. (I mean, Thomas Rhett seems like a nice fella, but he doesn't really click with me.) But then, in comes Ballerini.

Ballerini seems like one of those country stars that I've seen so much of despite not exactly seeking her out. She's all over award shows, TV specials and high-profile concert tours. Her music has seemed to take off hotter than ever over the course of the pandemic, thanks to her album Kelsea, which dropped on March 20, 2020. Hits like "hole in the bottle" and "half of my hometown" have elevated her to another level and have made listeners who don't exactly rejoice over every pop country act tune in. Friday night's CMA Fest set proved she deserves her spot amongst the top-tier country stars, and, even more so, it showed she's still far from her peak.

(Photo: John Connor Coulston / PopCulture.com)

The 28-year-old Tennessee native just has all the right elements, and they were on display. She has the vocals and can hold the crowd's attention, whether it's big ballads like "homecoming queen?" or upbeat numbers. (Hell, while it's really not that important, even her style is on-point, rocking a flashy jumpsuit while her some of her peers opted for the lamest fishing shirts money can buy.) The closing song, "hole in the bottle," cemented her as the winner of the night for me. Tons of energy, flawless vocals and loads of charm; what else could you want from a live performer?

Honorable Mention: Wynonna's Surprise Appearance

(Photo: John Connor Coulston / PopCulture.com)

While Ballerini's set was the best, Wynonna Judd grabbed the biggest headline of the night. Carly Pearce's set was remarkably short, with her actually tasked with introducing Gabby Barrett, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson. She did get a brief performance of her own at the end of the block, and she made the most of it. She brought out Judd — who has been determined to keep her career barreling forward in the wake of her mom Naomi's death. The Country Music Hall of Famer continued to honor the legacy she and her mother created under the Judds name, singing their signature song "Why Not Me" with Pearce (who was notably part of Naomi's memorial service in May). It was a beautiful moment, honoring Naomi and giving fans a welcome surprise.

Random Takeaways From Day 2

(Photo: John Connor Coulston / PopCulture.com) Deanna Carter opened the stadium performances, and "Strawberry Wine" still holds up.

A thought I couldn't escape all weekend was that I feel so bad for people who came out for the acts that only had brief performances. Yeah, I get that Gabby Barrett isn't quite on Kane Brown's level, but she's still somebody's favorite singer. Maybe CMA should at least advertise the acts that aren't getting decent-sized sets as "special appearances" or something.

Brown isn't exactly a favorite of mine, but he pulls his brand of pop country off pretty well. He also commanded that massive Nissan Stadium stage, working it from end to end and providing mounds of Friday night party energy.

You can find more of our CMA Fest 2022 coverage here. Our thoughts on Day 1 of CMA Fest 2022 can be read here.