Country Singer Megan Moroney Responds to Rumors She’s Dating NFL Star

Megan Moroney is setting the record straight on rumors that she’s dating NFL player Nick Bosa.

The “6 Months Later” singer, 28, sparked speculation that she and the San Francisco 49ers player were seeing one another when she shared an Instagram post back in October that showed her in a Levi’s Stadium suite holding a jersey reading “Moroney 9” as the 49ers faced off against the Arizona Cardinals.

As Bosa wears number 97, fans suspected there might be something going on between the two of them, but Moroney was quick to shut down the fan theories in a new interview with PEOPLE.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 07: Megan Moroney performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“I’m not dating right now at all,” said the ACM New Female Artist of the Year 2024 winner. “I’m too busy.”

Earlier this year, Moroney was linked to “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” singer Riley Green, 37, as fans on TikTok speculated that the two were posting from the same vacation spot at the same time, but in March, Green told the In the Blind podcast that he was “single.”

Moroney had a similar sentiment during a March interview with Rolling Stone, saying that “now is not the time” for dating amid her career. “I could not imagine going through the past year if I was upset and crying over a dude,” she told the outlet at the time. “I really don’t have time for it right now.”

She continued, “Unfortunately a lot of my personal life revolves around my work life, so that’s why dating right now is just not something that’s in the front of my mind. I don’t really worry about it too much.”

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sideline during the game \ at Levi’s Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Even outside of her recent success, Moroney said she felt like she had “always had bad taste in men.”

Now, Moroney is gearing up for the Feb. 20 release of her third studio album, Cloud 9. “It’s the most excited I’ve been about an album release so far, and I think it’s because I [had] the most time to work on this one,” she told PEOPLE.

“It’s written from a perspective where my feet are really planted, and I feel really confident with where I’m at in my life and who’s around me,” she continued, adding, “This is my best foot forward for where I’m at, and if you don’t like it, then you just don’t like my music, and that’s okay, because I really love it, and I’m the one that’s got to get up there and sing it every night.”