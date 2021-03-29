49ers' Nick Bosa Reveals He's Dating Supermodel and TikTok Star

✖

NFL fans noticed something very interesting on Nick Bosa's Instagram page. The San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman revealed that he's dating supermodel and TikTok star Jenna Berman. Bosa posted a photo of the two cozied up on a boat. Berman's face isn't seen, but multiple outlets confirmed it was her.

Berman has over 268,000 on Instagram and over 1.1 million on TikTok. According to Awesemo, Berman posted the photo of her and Bosa on her Instagram story. And according to her bio from Celeb Pie, Berman just celebrated her 25th birthday (March 17) and previously dated Jack Flaherty, pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals. She graduated from Florida Atlantic University and is currently studying to become a physician assistant.

Bosa, 23, was drafted by the 49ers No. 2 overall in 2019. He made an immediate impact in his rookie season recorded 47 tackles, nine sacks and one interception. Bosa was selected to play in the Pro Bowl and was named Defensive Rookie of the Year. 2020 was a short year for the Ohio State alum, tearing his ACL in Week 2 of the season. He was placed on injured reserve shortly after the injury.

“Pass rusher...we look for God-gifted skills,” Urban Meyer, Bosa's former coach at Ohio State said on the NFL Network last year. “We want a guy that can turn power to speed and speed to power. That means if he's a bull rusher and a guy sits on him, he can turn that to speed. If a guy sits back on him, he can be in speed mode and also be a bull rusher. Size, length and a competitive animal (are the other traits)."

Meyer continued: "Nick Bosa, he is very gifted. But one of the things that make Nick Bosa, Nick Bosa, you’d have to shoot him to stop him. He's a guy that will not stop. Out of the three, Joey (Bosa), Nick and Chase (young), I loved all three of them, Nick Bosa... you have to really shoot that guy to stop him. That's what makes him great.”