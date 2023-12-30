Megan Moroney on the Most Special Part of Her Huge 2023 (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

"Tennessee Orange" singer Megan Moroney has a big 2024 planned out for herself, but she's taking a moment to look back at 2023 before moving forward. Moroney talked with PopCulture.com in anticipation of her performance during CBS's broadcast of New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash. During the interview, Moroney reflected on the biggest part of her 2023: getting to connect with her fans while on tour.

"In 2023, fortunately so many things have happened," Moroney told PopCulture.com. "I love my headlining shows that I've been doing the most. I've been really just been able to make relationships with my fans that I hadn't got to do yet. And to be able to play them like a full set of all my songs rather than just being the opener. It is just been so special to see the way they show up for me, and I can't wait to do more of that in 2024."

As she moves into 2024 — which includes more big live shows — the 26-year-old singer-songwriter is keeping herself grounded. Much like fellow New Year's Eve Live performers Brothers Osborne told us, Moroney wants to pause and "live in the moment" whenever she can in 2024.

"Professionally, I would love to be more conscious about being in the moment," she told us. "I feel like this past year has been insane and in the best way, but I feel like I'm always just like, 'OK, what's the next thing that I have to do?' rather than being like, 'This is the coolest thing ever!' I am very grateful, but I would like to just, every day, make that a point to be like, 'This is cool,' rather than stressing about the future."

And as for a personal New Year's resolution, Moroney lightheartedly owned up to indulging in a bit too much screen time. She told us, "I could always go to sleep a little bit earlier. I could always put the phone down a little bit earlier."

Much like the aforementioned Brothers Osborne, Moroney will be shown at The Stage on Broadway, a bar/venue on Nashville's main nightlife strip, during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash. Meanwhile, host Elle King and several headline performers will be live at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville, counting down to 2024.

How to Watch New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

(Photo: CBS)

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash will air live via CBS on Sunday, Dec. 31, at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT and will continue through 1:05 a.m. ET/PT as we ring in New Year's Day. You can watch it on CBS, which is viewable for free for anyone with a digital antenna (which you can purchase at retailers like Amazon and Walmart.) You can also watch CBS through cable providers and digital services like Fubo TV. (Click here for a free trial of Fubo TV.)

Since New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash is a CBS event, it will also stream live via Paramount+. Click here for a free trial of Paramount+, which also gives you to access to major shows like NCIS, FBI, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Survivor, Frasier, SpongeBob SquarePants, Blue Bloods, 1883 and 1923.