'You Haven't Changed': Megan Moroney Has Sharp Words for an Ex on New Single 'No Caller ID'

Country star Megan Moroney just dropped a new single, "No Caller ID," and the song features some sharp words for an ex-boyfriend. In the post-breakup tune, Moroney laments a late night/early morning call from a former flame who she tells, "You haven't changed." The new track is Moroney's first single of 2024, and judging by how big her career grew in 2023, it seems as if this may just be the start of a massive year for the singer.

"In 2023, fortunately so many things have happened," Moroney exclusively told PopCulture.com in a previous interview. "I love my headlining shows that I've been doing the most. I've been really just been able to make relationships with my fans that I hadn't got to do yet. And to be able to play them like a full set of all my songs rather than just being the opener. It is just been so special to see the way they show up for me, and I can't wait to do more of that in 2024." Scroll on to hear "No Caller ID" and read through the song's full lyrics!

I'm two months deep in therapy / Been finally getting sleep / My friends quit checking up on me / Because I'm back on my feet / I'm doing more than getting by / I've been seeing a stand-up guy / It's the middle of the night / And my phone starts ringing.

Chorus:

But here you come again and there you go / No coincidence, you always know / When I'm moving on, you move back in with a half-ass sorry, how you been / Why do you do it / Do you just hate losing / Here you come again, who could it be / It's 3AM, no caller ID.

I don't need to see a name / Who else would drunk-call me this late / Surprise, surprise you haven't changed/ I'm sure you're sure I'll pick up / I shouldn't want to but I do / You know me too well, damn you / Why do I want to, I shouldn't want to.

Repeat Chorus

Don't you get tired of hurting me / I'm tired of hurting me / I'm tired of hurting me / So I let it ring, I let it ring.

But here you come again and there you go / No coincidence, you always know / When I'm moving on, you move back in / Keep your half-ass sorry, how you been / I know how you do it / You just hate losing / Here you come again, who could it be / It's just you, no caller ID.