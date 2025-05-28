Shaboozey’s Reaction to Megan Moroney Comment During AMAs Goes Viral

Shaboozey went viral following an awkward moment at this year’s 2025 American Music Awards.

The country star, known for releasing the longest-running number one song of all time in “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” presented the Favorite Country Duo or Group category with fellow country singer Megan Moroney.

He began by telling the audience of how country music has always been part of the AMAs, and noted that Charley Pride won the first award for Favorite Male Country Artist. Moroney’s next comment made things a bit uncomfortable, however.

Shaboozey’s face when Megan Moroney read the teleprompter saying the “Carter family, who basically invented country music” #AMAs pic.twitter.com/V7wBhh1gdp — Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 27, 2025

“That same year, Favorite Female Artist went to Lynn Anderson, and this award [Favorite Country Duo or Group] went to the Carter family, who basically invented country music,” she said, prompting Shaboozey to give her a confused look before letting out a laugh.

The Carter Family was an American folk group that was among the first to record commercially produced country music. They’re known for releasing country classics like “Wabash Cannonball”, “Can the Circle Be Unbroken”, “I’m Thinking Tonight of My Blue Eyes,” “Wildwood Flower”, and “Keep on the Sunny Side.”

However, they were not the first group to invent country music. The Carter Family were heavily influenced by Black country musicians like Lesley Riddle or Duford Black, who later went on to be the first Black musician to play on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

Whether Shaboozey was confused at Moroney’s incorrect proclamation or had a more recent Cowboy Carter in mind—Beyoncé won two awards for that album at the ceremony, including Favorite Country Album—is anyone’s guess. For now, we can all sit back and enjoy the memes.