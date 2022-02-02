Country Band Lady A and Singer Anita White Settle Lawsuit Over Band Name

Country band Lady A and singer Anita White have reportedly settled the lawsuit over the use of the name “Lady A.” According to the L.A. Times, the two parties have filed motions to end the court battle between them. “The Band dismiss all claims in this action against White with prejudice. White dismisses with prejudice all counterclaims against the Band in this action. Each party shall bear its own costs, expenses, and attorney’s fees,” read the motion filed in Tennessee by Lady A. The outlet noted that White filed a similar motion in Washington state.

Lady A was formerly known as Lady Antebellum, but changed their name in June 2020 due to its racial connections. “Dear Fans,⁣⁣⁣ as a band, we have strived for our music to be a refuge…inclusive of all,” the groups announcement began. “We’ve watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases Black women and men have always faced and continue to face everyday. Now, blindspots we didn’t even know existed have been revealed.⁣⁣⁣” The group continued, “After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop ‘Antebellum’ from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start.⁣⁣⁣”

This, however, proved more complicated than the group imagined because White had long established herself as an entertainer going by the moniker Lady A. “This is my life. Lady A is my brand, I’ve used it for over 20 years, and I’m proud of what I’ve done,” White told Rolling Stone in a previous interview. “This is too much right now. They’re using the name because of a Black Lives Matter incident that, for them, is just a moment in time. If it mattered, it would have mattered to them before.” She added, “It’s an opportunity for them to pretend they’re not racist or pretend this means something to them. If it did, they would’ve done some research. And I’m not happy about that. You found me on Spotify easily – why couldn’t they?”

The group later revealed that they were reaching out to White, in the hopes of resolving the issue. “Today, we connected privately with the artist Lady A,” the band wrote in a social media post just one week after their big announcement. “Transparent, honest, and authentic conversations were had. We are excited to share we are moving forward with positive solutions and common ground. The hurt is turning into hope. More to come.” While there has been little update on the matter over the past year, it seems now that it may be fully rectified.