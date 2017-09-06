CMT’s 2017 Artists of the Year Announced

With awards season well underway, CMT announced its CMT Artists of the Year and it’s proving good for some of our favorite country star boys.

Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line and Keith Urban have been selected by CMT as the top country artists of 2017.

In addition to recognizing each artists’ contributions to country music, this year the special will also “honor the unwavering spirit of those impacted by Hurricane Harvey and champion the many volunteers contributing to the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.”

It has been reported by CMT that during the broadcast, audiences at home will be encouraged to help support the reconstruction of Texas following devastation brought on by Hurricane Harvey.

“Working with our honorees and the entertainment community, we’ll take advantage of one of our biggest nights of the year to honor the resilience of those impacted by this disaster and applaud the fearless efforts of those on the front lines,” Frank Tanki, General Manager of CMT and TV Land, said.

He added that the network is committed to providing fans with tools and resources needed to contribute to this massive recovery effort.

Artists like, Bryan took to Instagram to share their gratitude to fans and the country music industry for recognizing their music.

Thanks @cmt for making me a #CMTAOTY for another year. Means a lot. A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Sep 6, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

The CMT Artists of the Year recognize the top artists in the country music industry with a 90-minute special on the country music network that honors artists and their peers with star-studded performances.

For the eighth year, the industry-voted CMT Artists of the Year special will air live from Nashville. It will be held at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. CST.

Past artists honored with the CMT Artists of the Year include Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Little Big Town, Sam Hunt, Eric Church, Lady Antebellum, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley and Taylor Swift, just to name a few.