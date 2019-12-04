‘CMA Country Christmas’: Dazzling Trisha Yearwood Concert Video Has Twitter Weighing In

The recent CMA Country Christmas might have had a multitude of talent, but it was the show’s host and performer, Trisha Yearwood, who stole the show. Yearwood performed several songs throughout the night, including a medley of Christmas classics, which she used to kick off the TV special.

#CMAchristmas is starting NOW on @ABCNetwork! Our host @TrishaYearwood kicked things off with a medley of Christmas classics – what songs do you want to hear tonight? 🎄 pic.twitter.com/qfSWuxwq86 — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) December 4, 2019

The opening medley included “Silver Bells,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Winter Wonderland.” Yearwood, decked out in a long green gown, earned rave reviews from fans watching the TV special.

“She is angelic. Love her!” tweeted one person.

“Woo! That girl can sing,” posted a fan.

Loving this CMA Country Christmas! Awesome job, Trisha Yearwood!🎄💕 — Vicki Hemmer Hamlin (@vahemmer27) December 4, 2019

Trisha is amazing inside and out as always!!! — Lish (@lishreece) December 4, 2019

CMA Country Christmas not only marked Yearwood’s first experience hosting the show, but also her first time hosting any event, other than her successful Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, which she admitted left her with a bit of anxiety in the weeks leading up to the show.

“I think the biggest thing is being comfortable in front of a crowd,” Yearwood told PopCulture.com. “I know it sounds crazy, because what I do for a living is seen by people, but I’m an introvert, which is hard to probably believe. So singing in front of an audience and talking to an audience was something I only had to learn to be comfortable doing.

“And the cooking show has really helped me because it’s not scripted … I think I can be good on my feet that way just because I’ve done it a lot on the cooking show,” she added. “That whole show is pretty much by the seat of your pants.”

Yearwood drew on a line from her own single, “Every Girl in This Town” to help give her confidence to host CMA Country Christmas.

“I think a little nervousness is good,” Yearwood shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “There’s this line in ‘Every Girl in This Town’ that says, ‘You got this baby, so what if you don’t?’ I think that we all have that thing. I don’t know, you probably do too. Hopefully you do. You think everyone’s going to figure out, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing.’ There’s that moment where you do what you do, that you think, ‘Do I really know and why am I here?’

“I think that that little voice is always in my head a little bit,” she continued. “But I also do have a supreme kind of confidence in that I do know how to sing. And I know when I’m going to go out there and do something that I can do. And it’s been interesting that the thing that has helped me not be so nervous is especially on a show like this, to pick out someone younger than me who’s more nervous than me and go up to them and make them not be nervous. And that helps me. They don’t realize that it’s helping me.”

Other CMA Country Christmas performers include Lady Antebellum, Chris Young, Runaway June, Brett Young, Chris Janson, Rascal Flatts, Tori Kelly and more. The show will be available to watch via the ABC app.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer