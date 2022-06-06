Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Expecting Baby No. 2

✖

Country singer Chris Lane and former Bachelor winner Lauren Bushnell Lane are expecting their second baby together. The two are also parents to son Dutton Walker, who celebrates his first birthday later this week. The Lanes' bundle of joy is expected in late October, they told PEOPLE Monday.

Bushnell, 32, said the baby news was a surprise. She shared the news with Lane, 37, after he put Dutton down for a nap and showed him the positive pregnancy test. "We had planned on having at least two kids, so we're very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn't necessarily on our exact timing. We're both just incredibly excited," Bushnell told the magazine.

The baby news brought the two closer "when I didn't think that was possible," Lane told PEOPLE. "We make a great team." The couple married in October 2019, over three years after Bushnell won The Bachelor Season 20. She earned the final rose from Ben Higgins, but they ended their engagement in May 2017.

The pregnancy went well at the beginning, but it "really hit me like a ton of bricks" after the six-and-a-half-week mark, Bushnell told PEOPLE. Bushnell was hospitalized for a few days to "get some fluids," the former reality TV star said. "So it has been a little rougher this time around. I feel like I was sicker a little bit longer this time around which was hard, especially chasing around an 8, 9 month old at the time while Chris was on tour," she said. Now that they moved beyond the "shock" and "sickness" phases, the couple is "just incredibly excited" about adding to their family.

Bushnell aid it will be challenging to have two children under 2 years old, but she is more excited about Dutton having a sibling so soon. "When he sees other babies and other kids, he just does not take his eyes off them," she said. "I know he's going to be so happy and so excited and such a good big brother. He's very friendly and very social. He just likes people in general so it's the more the merrier with Dutton."

Lane will spend the summer on the road. He is playing the Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach on Thursday and will be at Country Jam in Grand Junction, Colorado later this month. The "Full Them Boots" singer has tour stops scheduled through early October. Lane's biggest hits include "Fix," "For Her," "I Don't Know About You," "Big, Big Plans," and "Take Back Home Girl" with Tori Kelly.