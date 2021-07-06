Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell's Newborn Hospitalized, Couple Asks for Prayers

✖

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell are currently asking their fans for prayers as their newborn son, Dutton, was recently hospitalized. On Monday, Lane took to Instagram to share the distressing news with the couple's fans, according to E! News. This situation comes less than a month after the two welcomed their baby boy, whose full name is Dutton Walker Lane.

On Lane's Instagram Story, he told his fans that it's "been a night." Bushnell could be seen in the video holding the couple's son. The country singer captioned the post with, "Spent the night in the hospital. If you pray, Dutty Buddy needs some prayers." Bushnell later shared more details on her own Instagram Story. She said that on Sunday night, they went to the hospital at around 9 p.m. local time as they thought that Dutton had an ear infection. She explained, "14 hours later we are home and resting but basically he has a common virus (basically a cold) and ear infection but with babies so small and under 28 days old they worry about meningitis and do a full work up / spinal tap."

The former Bachelor star went on to say that "thankfully" they just have to give Dutton some medication. She also said that they'll have to "keep an eye and pray it doesn't turn respiratory or get any secondary infections." Elsewhere on her Instagram Story, Bushnell shared that the family, Dutton included, was back at home and resting. She told her followers, "Thanks everyone for the prayers- hopefully we keep resting and getting better."

Lane and Bushnell, who wed in October 2019, welcomed their first child together in early June. At the time, Bushnell posted a photo of herself and her son resting in their hospital bed to announce the exciting news. She captioned the photo by writing, "Dutton Walker Lane... born June 8th, 2021. Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!"

Of course, Lane also shared the news on his own Instagram account. He posted a video of himself holding baby Dutton for the first time. Alongside the adorable video, he wrote, "Words can’t describe the love I feel inside my heart for this little man! Thanks for all the prayers. I will never understand how [Bushnell] birthed a 9-pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world."