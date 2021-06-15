Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell’s Son’s Name Was Inspired By ‘Yellowstone’

✖

Chris Lane and wife Lauren Bushnell welcomed their first child on June 8, announcing the happy news on social media last week. The couple shared that their son's name is Dutton Walker Lane, and according to the new dad, the moniker was inspired by the hit show Yellowstone.

"You can take one guess where we got that from, is from the TV show Yellowstone," Lane told PopCulture.com and other media in April. "And we really love the name a lot." He added, "I know it's a little different, but I think it's pretty cool." Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, who own the largest ranch in the United States and have their fair share of family drama. There's also a character named Walker on the show, though Lane didn't specify whether his son's middle name was also inspired by the Paramount Network series.

The 36-year-old had previously joked that his wife shot down his initial baby name suggestion of Rambo. "I was halfway joking, halfway serious and Lauren shut me down really fast," the "Fill Them Boots" singer recalled.

"But I thought it was kind of cool," he said. "I wanted to name him Rambo and Lauren shot me down really fast." Lane explained that he "thought it actually was like a tough name. I'm like, 'What can I name him that stands out and is tough?' And I feel like coming up to bat, Rambo Lane, I mean, how could he not drop bombs, you know what I mean? Now teeing off on the first tee box, Rambo Lane, how does that not stick out in a cool way? But yeah, shut down so hard."

Lane and Bushnell announced Dutton's birth by sharing a series of moments with their son in the hospital. Lane posted a video of himself holding Dutton, telling the camera, "It's my first time holding him." "Words can’t describe the love i feel inside my heart for this little man!" his caption read. "Thanks for all the prayers. I will never understand how @laurenlane birthed a 9 pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world."

Bushnell shared a photo of herself cradling her son as well as one of Lane holding Dutton and wrote, "Dutton Walker Lane born June 8th, 2021. Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!"