Chris Lane Shares an Update After His and Lauren Bushnell's Infant Son Was Hospitalized

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell's infant son, Dutton Walker, was hospitalized over the weekend, and both parents have since shared updates on their son with fans who were worried about his health. On Tuesday, Lane posted a video of baby Dutton sleeping with a pacifier in his mouth, announcing that Dutton is improving.

"Update on Dutton: He seems to be feeling better this morning," the new dad said. "Thank y'all so much for all the prayers. We appreciate them and I know he appreciates it." He added in his caption, "Thank y’all so much for all the prayers! Dutty Buddy is doing much better this morning!" Bushnell shared a family photo of the trio outside, Bushnell holding Dutton while her husband stood next to them. "This past weekend wasn’t at all how we expected to celebrate a holiday weekend but we are all resting and Dutton seems to be feeling MUCH better!" she wrote. "Thank you to anyone who prayed for us."

Lane and Bushnell originally took Dutton to the hospital on Sunday for what they thought was an ear infection, but the infant ended up having to stay overnight. "If you pray, Dutty Buddy needs some prayers," Lane told fans on his Instagram Story. Bushnell explained her son's situation in her own post, telling fans that Dutton was in the hospital for 14 hours before he was discharged. "Basically [Dutton] has a common virus (basically a cold) and ear infection but with babies so small and under 28 days old they worry about meningitis and do a full work up / spinal tap," she shared. "Thankfully we just have to give him meds and keep an eye and pray it doesn't turn respiratory or get any secondary infections."

Dutton was born in June, and Lane told PEOPLE that he and his wife "make a good team." "We're both so new to this and learning as we go, but we're getting the hang of it!" Bushnell said. "You have to laugh your way through. We're just figuring it out together." The Bachelor alum added that her husband has "really stepped up and I appreciate it." "I'm just really thankful that we have each other," she continued, "because at least there's someone there with me to understand what we're going through together."