Charlie Daniels Didn't Shy Away From Controversy in His Final Tweets

Country music legend Charlie Daniels died Monday, after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke, and — true to form — he did not shy away from sharing some controversial thoughts in his final tweets. Daniels, who was 85 when he passed, was long known as a passionate and outspoken conservative. He would regularly post the same tweets about topics such as 9/11 and the Benghazi incident.

He would also encourage his followers to "pray" for the police, and would share a statistic that "125,000 innocent unborn babies" would be aborted daily. He was also an outspoken advocate for veterans rights, and would frequently share a post regarding the suicide rates for veterans. In one recent tweet, Daniels wrote, "Nancy Pelosi is about as much in touch with the American people as she is with the little green men on Mars." Scroll down to read more of Daniels' bold and candid tweets.