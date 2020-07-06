Charlie Daniels Didn't Shy Away From Controversy in His Final Tweets
Country music legend Charlie Daniels died Monday, after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke, and — true to form — he did not shy away from sharing some controversial thoughts in his final tweets. Daniels, who was 85 when he passed, was long known as a passionate and outspoken conservative. He would regularly post the same tweets about topics such as 9/11 and the Benghazi incident.
He would also encourage his followers to "pray" for the police, and would share a statistic that "125,000 innocent unborn babies" would be aborted daily. He was also an outspoken advocate for veterans rights, and would frequently share a post regarding the suicide rates for veterans. In one recent tweet, Daniels wrote, "Nancy Pelosi is about as much in touch with the American people as she is with the little green men on Mars." Scroll down to read more of Daniels' bold and candid tweets.
Benghazi ain’t going away!!— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) July 5, 2020
REMEMBER 9-11 !— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) July 5, 2020
125,000 innocent unborn babies will be murdered by abortionists around the world today.— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) July 5, 2020
Pray for the blue.— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) July 5, 2020
We’re sitting on the upstairs porch looking at the northern horizon and watching America light up, fireworks going off all over the place.— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) July 5, 2020
You may tear down statues and burn buildings but you can’t kill the spirit of patriots and when they’ve had enough this madness will end.
22 VETERANS COMMIT SUICIDE EVERY DAY!!— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) July 5, 2020
Webster’s definition of a fascist— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) July 3, 2020
tendency toward or actual exercise of strong autocratic or dictatorial control.
Remind you of anybody that thinks “ if we don’t agree with us we’ll burn down your town”
Hey dumb politicians how much more do you think the police are going to take before they just say to hell with it and leave you for the mob to devour. Do you really think this bunch of thugs respect you for giving in? They’re laughing at you and they’ll soon be back for more— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) July 2, 2020
Hey Virginia, instead of reducing the crime of attacking a police officer to a misdemeanor, how about making it legal to slug the governor and the legislature.— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) July 2, 2020
A mayor who takes away the protection of the people and allows the destruction of property and dismantling of monuments and historic symbols is not worthy of the job— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) July 2, 2020
They have blood on their hands and look in the mirror at a coward every day.
Mayor Jenny Durkan of Seattle has made the statement that what happened at Chop was an “incredibly peaceful” protest— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) July 1, 2020
What don’t they ask her if black lives matter.
Never heard murder described ad peaceful.
I don’t think Joe Biden could make it through an inaugural speech much less a presidential term.— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) July 1, 2020
Pillsbury Dough Boy has got to go. Makes fun of fat males.— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) July 1, 2020
What do the people In Minneapolis do if somebody steals their car, call antics?— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) July 1, 2020