Charlie Daniels Quote Goes Viral After Country Music Legend's Sudden Death

Country music fans are saddened by the sudden death of music icon Charlie Daniels. Daniels passed away on Monday morning after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke, according to his publicist. Now, his latest quote is going viral.

Just hours before his death, the Country Music Hall of Fame member posted a quote via Twitter that read, "'Lord, give us the courage to speak our mind, to be honest, and bold about our feelings, no matter who, or how many we go against.' — Charlie Daniels." Fans immediately poured in the comment section to send their love for the late singer. "RIP Charlie. May you forever sing with the angels in heaven," one person wrote, while someone else posted, "Gonna miss you Charlie. I always read your tweets to my 95 year old mother every night. Shes upset to hear of your passing but she also said she would see you soon! We will all see you soon!"

"Lord, give us the courage to speak our mind, to be honest, and bold about our feelings, no matter who, or how many we go against." - Charlie Daniels pic.twitter.com/yyuOir95TR — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) July 5, 2020

Just before his passing, one of Daniels' last tweets also had fans sending their thoughts after tweeting a final prayer: "Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid. - John 14:27 NIV."

This wasn't Daniels' first time struggling with health issues. Over the years, he survived prostate cancer, hearth issues and an earlier stroke years before the one that led to his death. A man who loved the outdoors, he also suffered a number of injuries including one to his arm in 1980. That injury interfered with his music career as he was held back from being able to play music for four months.

He's best known for his song "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" and had quite the career. After several decades in the public eye, he earned himself a number of accolades, including inductions into the Country Music Hall of Fame and becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He also was an advocate for some organizations that were near and dear to his heart, including The Journey Home Project foundation.

The country legend was born in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1936. He quickly became influenced by country music growing up in the eastern state and learned to play several instruments. It was shortly after he graduated high school that he started his trek to begin his music career.